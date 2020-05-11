Lauren London shares rare photos of her children, Kameron Carter and Kross Asghedom, on Mother's Day and reveals how her love saved her after Nipsey Hussle passed away

Lauren London shows how strong and resilient she is over and over since the passing of her life partner, Nipsey Hussle, last year.

The model and actress took to Instagram on Mother's Day, where she surprised many of her fans with a rare photo of her two children: Kameron Carter and Kross Asghedom. Lauren shares Kameron with Lil Wayne, and Kross is the son of Nipsey.

Lauren captioned the post: “The absolute honor of being your mother. This love has saved me. Peace to all moms. Happy Mother's Day."

One person said the following in the comment section: “His love saves us every day. Happy mothers day, little sister.

Another sponsor said to the mother of two, "Happy Mother's Day boog 🙏🏽 your motherhood has always been something I have admired ✊🏽".

This follower said: "My boo, you have AMAZING children,quot; Happy Mother's Day Lauren, with much love and joy.

A fourth commenter chimed in: “Beautiful photo, so precious @laurenlondon still doing a fantastic job! Love and light for you, Happy Mother's Day! ❤️ "

This fan revealed: "Happy Mother's Day, Beautiful! Have a nice day !! You are a strong and amazing mother!

Lauren recently did an interview in which she spoke about how she met the late activist and tycoon saying, “We met because I wanted to pick up a box of clothing she offered me after buying a pair (copies of) Crenshaw. I stopped at his store in Crenshaw and Slauson, and he said, "Do you want to hang out?"

She added: “We started kicking him every day for weeks, and then I realized we never went to dinner and we had, like, a proper first date. From there, it was … easy. It felt so natural for us to be in each other's lives. "

He also made this revelation: "I can't talk about our last day together. I have a three-year-old boy who still asks," Where's Daddy? "He doesn't understand the concept of death. I haven't been able to digest its fullness because it's overwhelming and I'm in the process of healing me and my family. But I feel the love of the city. "

Lauren has become a powerful figure in the hip hop industry and a true inspiration to many.



