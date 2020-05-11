Larkspur goalkeeper Cale Morris awaits the NHL dream as Notre Dame graduation nears

Matilda Coleman
Larkspur goalkeeper Cale Morris awaits the NHL dream as Notre Dame graduation nears

Having grown up a short walk from the Colorado Renaissance Festival in Larkspur, Cale Morris has traveled extensively to become a landmark figure in the Notre Dame hockey tradition.

Morris, who was named a member of the Big Ten conference team for the third year in a row, will graduate on Sunday as the Fighting Irish all-time leader in career saving percentage (.931) and second in goal average in against (2.18) and victories (58).

The winner of the 2018 Mike Richter Award for Best College Hockey Goalkeeper led Notre Dame to the 2018 NCAA Championship Game against Minnesota-Duluth and the 2019 NCAA Northeast Regional Final against Cale Makar and UMass. Her college career ended on March 8 when the rebuilding of Notre Dame lost in the Big Ten tournament quarterfinals to Minnesota.

Morris, 23, is currently with his girlfriend in Pittsburgh, but will participate in Sunday's virtual graduation with his family in Larkspur. He probably won't realize the next step in his hockey career by then, but the undrafted NHL free agent is sure to sign his first professional contract before next season.

"This is what you dream of: signing your first contract," Morris, a former youth star of the Colorado Triple Thunderbirds, said in a telephone interview. “It will definitely be a special time for me and my family and for everyone else who made sacrifices to give me opportunities or believed in me all the way. I think it is exciting for me and for everyone who has been involved. "

The American Hockey League canceled the rest of the 2019-20 season on Monday, while its NHL-affiliated teams continue to work with the league to find a way to play throughout the summer. Morris said you have to be patient.

"I'm just waiting for more NHL news to come. Obviously, the AHL season, they called it today. The teams have to start preparing for next season and that's when they will see some signed free agent goalkeepers," Morris said.

