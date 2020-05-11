Larkspur goalkeeper Cale Morris awaits the NHL dream as Notre Dame graduation nears

Having grown up a short walk from the Colorado Renaissance Festival in Larkspur, Cale Morris has traveled extensively to become a landmark figure in the Notre Dame hockey tradition.

Morris, who was named a member of the Big Ten conference team for the third year in a row, will graduate on Sunday as the Fighting Irish all-time leader in career saving percentage (.931) and second in goal average in against (2.18) and victories (58).

The winner of the 2018 Mike Richter Award for Best College Hockey Goalkeeper led Notre Dame to the 2018 NCAA Championship Game against Minnesota-Duluth and the 2019 NCAA Northeast Regional Final against Cale Makar and UMass. Her college career ended on March 8 when the rebuilding of Notre Dame lost in the Big Ten tournament quarterfinals to Minnesota.

Morris, 23, is currently with his girlfriend in Pittsburgh, but will participate in Sunday's virtual graduation with his family in Larkspur. He probably won't realize the next step in his hockey career by then, but the undrafted NHL free agent is sure to sign his first professional contract before next season.

"This is what you dream of: signing your first contract," Morris, a former youth star of the Colorado Triple Thunderbirds, said in a telephone interview. “It will definitely be a special time for me and my family and for everyone else who made sacrifices to give me opportunities or believed in me all the way. I think it is exciting for me and for everyone who has been involved. "

The American Hockey League canceled the rest of the 2019-20 season on Monday, while its NHL-affiliated teams continue to work with the league to find a way to play throughout the summer. Morris said you have to be patient.

"I'm just waiting for more NHL news to come. Obviously, the AHL season, they called it today. The teams have to start preparing for next season and that's when they will see some signed free agent goalkeepers," Morris said.

Morris knows of a single free-agent NCAA goalie he has signed professionally: Peny State's Peyton Jones recently agreed to a two-year AHL deal with the Colorado Eagles. Morris is much more decorated than Jones and will likely resist a two-way NHL entry-level contract.

He is represented by Denver-based KO Sports Inc. and lead agent Kevin Magnuson in Chicago.

"I think everything will turn out as it should," Morris said. "I'm definitely anxious to know where I'm going next and I'm anxious wherever it is. But with the weird situation at hand, it's kind of a waiting game now."

Morris concluded his distinguished NCAA career on his own terms. On March 8 in Minneapolis, the Fighting Irish lost 3-2 to Minnesota. Notre Dame (15-15-7) had to win the Big Ten tournament for the third consecutive year to advance to the national tournament, which was eventually canceled due to the COVID-19 crisis.

Morris was named MVP of the Big Ten tournament in 2018 and 19.

"With the current situation, it has given me some time to reflect and see all things as a program, a team and, obviously, individually, what we have accomplished in the last four years," said Morris, who served as captain. substitute in his senior year, a rare honor for a goalkeeper. "It was a special moment in my life and I would not trade it for anything in the world. I am really proud of what I accomplished and the team accomplished."