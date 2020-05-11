Kyle Larson competes in the World of Outlaws event – Up News Info Detroit

The resurrection of Kyle Larson's career began with a 25-hour drive from California to Iowa for a $ 15,000 World of Outlaws race to win.

Larson traveled with the team that sent him a car Friday night at Knoxville Raceway. It is a total reset for a driver who less than a month ago was the leading free agent in NASCAR.

His career suddenly stopped when he was fired by Chip Ganassi Racing for using racial slurs at an iRacing event on Easter Sunday.

Going back to his beginnings, and possibly the kind of career he has always favored, Larson was one of 24 drivers who advanced to the main event. He started 18th, one position ahead of brother-in-law and current series champion Brad Sweet, and moved up to 11th in just five laps.

Larson fell to 15th place on a restart on lap six of the race, and in a 30-lap event, he only had enough time to finish tenth.

David Gravel, winner of the Knoxville Nationals last year, won the Invitational which was held without spectators on the 1/2 mile semi-sloping ground oval located at the Marion County Fairgrounds in Knoxville. An anonymous donor added $ 5,000 to the bag during the main event.

Larson drove a car presented by Sacramento-based Paul Silva. No. 57 was primarily a white but sporting sponsorship of Fresno-based labor contractor Tarlton & Son Inc., and Finley Farms, a former Larson sponsor who said he would continue to support it when almost all of his business partners ended their relationship.

"We all make mistakes and we deserve a second chance!" Jason Finley tweeted about Larson.

Lucas Oil, who had suspended his relationship with Larson within 24 hours of his iRacing debacle, also appeared in the car.

Larson, who is half Japanese and grew up thanks to NASCAR's diversity program, was one of the most promising talents in the country's largest racing series. He was participating in a virtual race for fun after his two sons went to bed when he used a racial slur while addressing his observer.

The insult was heard on the Twitch gaming app where players can communicate with each other and fans can follow online. Almost all the sponsors left him the next day and Ganassi fired him the day after that. Matt Kenseth came out of retirement to replace Larson when NASCAR resumes on May 17.

Larson quickly retired to his home state of California, where his family has a strong network of supporters who have helped Larson's career. NASCAR suspended him, but completed a sensitivity training course that can lead to his reinstatement.

Larson's last outlaw race was in February, but he began competing in 2020 on the ground and won the prestigious Chili Bowl on his 13th try. Winning the Chili Bowl was similar to winning the Daytona 500 for Larson, who had raced through his childhood until he accelerated a switch to NASCAR when he was 19.

He ran just one full season in the Xfinity Series in 2013 before receiving an opportunity that same year in four Cup races. He was promoted to full-time Cup driver next year at 21 years of age in just over a year. of experience in stock cars.

%MINIFYHTMLe12f7ee1f6c4966342b1447a0a41ea6f16%

Larson had been named a future superstar by Hall of Fame members Jeff Gordon and Tony Stewart, both of whom started their careers in race car racing as Larson, and the spotlight was immediately brilliant. He didn't win his first Cup race until 2016, but had four wins the next season.

Larson showed flashes of greatness in his six seasons and four races driving for Chip Ganassi Racing, but he ultimately has just six Cup victories to his name. When the season was suspended, Larson had three top-10 finishes in four races and ranked seventh in the standings.

He was reaching his best spot in sixth place in the 2019 Cup final standings and in a free-agent season in which Ganassi would likely find himself in a bidding war to stay with the driver he had developed. Among the potential suitors was expected to include Stewart, a co-owner of Stewart-Haas Racing, who ultimately could still get Larson.

Stewart, who also participates in sprint teams, could finally offer Larson a route back to NASCAR, albeit at a much discounted price that Larson would have demanded before his career imploding on Easter Sunday.

There have been smaller series races at various locations in the US. USA In the past two weeks, but World of Outlaws was the first to launch a product that could stream across the country.

Less than 400 people were allowed to enter the place, where masks and social distancing were required. The drivers conducted interviews over a stationary microphone and the pay-per-broadcast event aired on DIRTVision.com.

"It is a ghost town here, but I am happy that we are on the track," Gravel said after winning his series. He won the race after a fierce round-trip battle with second place Ian Madsen.

Drivers were socially estranged and wore masks before the race, as they did brief interviews during a qualifying draw. The microphone they spoke to was periodically sprayed with Lysol by the interviewer.

Driver Daryn Pittman said, "I feel like I'm in a spelling bee with this microphone in front of me."

The event also featured the return of Kasey Kahne, who retired from NASCAR at the end of the 2018 season. He was supposed to compete in 50 sprint races for his own team last year, but was injured in an accident in March 2019. and he hadn't run before Friday night.

Kahne was a substitute because her regular driver James McFadden was unable to travel from Australia. Kahne did not do the function.

© 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Related