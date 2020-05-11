KUWK: Khloe Kardashian Receives Huge Balloon Arch From Baby Daddy Tristan Thompson On Mother's Day

Judging from her latest social media post, it looks like Khloe Kardashian had a great Mother's Day! The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star received a great gift from both her baby True and her father, Tristan Thompson, and was excited to share it with her millions of followers!

Khloe, who has been quarantined with her ex, received a huge display of balloons that her fans could see in a new video she posted.

It was a red balloon arch that formed the upper half of a heart and below it were other balloons that spelled "MOM,quot;.

In the background the song "Water,quot; by Kayne West was playing.

The gift was luxurious and cute, something Khloe definitely appreciated.

In the caption, she wrote, "Thank you, Tristan and True for my beautiful balloons."

Furthermore, True and Tristan also bought her a cake that had a very detailed scene showing icing hearts making a trail leading to a daughter who was giving her mother the best heart of all!

Khloe also posted a photo of the beautiful cake and wrote in the caption: "Happy Mother's Day, Mom," also mentioning that she was "feeling very loved,quot; on the special vacation.

Tristan has definitely been doing his best to get Khloe and her family back from the clan of reality shows on Mother's Day!

That said, not only did she celebrate Khloe with her gifts, but she also sent some flowers to her mother, Kris Jenner, as well as her sisters, Kim and Kourtney!

A source mentioned via HollywoodLife that ‘It won't be a surprise to see Tristan, Scott, Kanye and Travis do this. They are very grateful for Kris, "for having accepted men so much in the lives of their daughters."

What do you think of Tristan's gift for Khloe on Mother's Day?



