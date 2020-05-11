Kriti Sanon talks about her character in Mimi



Kriti Sanon will soon be seen in Mimi by director Laxman Utekar, which is a remake of the 2011 marathi film Mala Aai Vhhaychy. She is playing the role of a surrogate mother on the project. Kriti even gained 15 kilos for the role. In a recent interview talking about her character, Kriti said: “I play a girl who aspires to become a Bollywood actress. Yes, Mimi has dreams of her own and there is a reason why she agrees to become a surrogate. It's the most beautiful script I've ever come across and Mimi was one of those movies I agreed to be a part of in the first narrative. "



Speaking about the experience of working on the project, he said: “I had my own opinion on the emotions needed to bring up his dilemma, and conversations with Mr. Laxman really helped me. It was interesting to discover feelings as an actress that I had never experienced in real life. "



In addition to Kriti, the film also features Pankaj Tripathi and Sai Tamhankar. The film was slated to hit screens in July, but due to the coronavirus crisis, it remains to be seen if it will go as scheduled.