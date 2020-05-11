Kobe Bryant is to blame for the fatal helicopter crash, says pilot's brother – "He knew the risks!"

According to some new court documents, the passengers are to blame for the helicopter crash, including Kobe Bryant! A representative of the pilot, Ara Zobayan, claims that everyone is to blame for the tragedy, as they were aware of the risks beforehand.

The pilot's brother, Berge Zobayan, along with the representative, filed these documents in response to Vanessa Bryant's previously filed wrongful-death lawsuit in February.

As you know, Ara also lost his life in the accident, as there were no survivors.

Now, HollywoodLife has obtained the court documents filed by the brother, in which he claims that & # 39; any injury or damage to the plaintiffs and / or their deceased were caused in whole or in part directly by the negligence or the fault of the plaintiffs and / or their deceased, including their knowledge, as well as the voluntary encounter with all the risks involved, and that this negligence was a substantial factor in causing their damages, for which the responding defendant has no responsibility.

In addition, Berge also demands a jury trial and also lists Bryant's other three daughters who are still alive as plaintiffs.

This occurs after Kobe's wife Vanessa filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the pilot and the airline, & # 39; seeking compensatory and punitive damages stemming from the helicopter accident in Calabasas on or around January 26 that resulted in the death of Kobe Bryant and GB (Gianna Bryant), minor.

In February, the National Transportation Safety Board briefed the public on the accident after an extensive investigation, sharing that there was no evidence of engine failure or any other mechanical problem with the helicopter.

However, the investigation continues today, the definitive cause of the accident has yet to be determined.

The basketball legend, his daughter Gigi, and Vanessa's second daughter, Gigi, and seven other people, including the pilot, lost their lives in the fatal accident on January 26.



