Kobe Bryant and passengers to blame for fatal accident, says pilot's rep

Almost three months have passed since Vanessa Bryant filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the company that owned the helicopter that crashed while transporting Kobe Bryant, Gianna Bryant and seven others. Now, a representative of the helicopter pilot has issued a response.
Berge Zobayan, a personal representative for the deceased pilot Ara Zobayan, filed an answer with the Superior Court of the State of California, County of Los Angeles, on May 8. According to court documents obtained by E! News, Berge said the "responding respondent has no liability,quot; and claimed as an affirmative defense that any of the "injuries or damages,quot; were caused "in whole or in part by the plaintiffs' negligence or fault,quot; and / or your deceased.
"Any injury or damage to the plaintiffs and / or their decedent was caused directly in whole or in part by the negligence or fault of the plaintiffs and / or their decedent, including their knowledge and voluntary encounter with the risks involved, and that this Negligence was a substantial factor in the cause of his alleged damages, for which this responding defendant bears no liability, "the documents stated an affirmative defense regarding,quot; plaintiffs' comparative fault / assumption of risk. "
This marked only one of the 13 affirmative defenses. Others addressed accusations of third-party comparative fault, greater cause, and more.
ME! News has contacted Vanessa's team for comment, and Arthur I. WillnerBerge's attorney did not comment further.
In the 72-page lawsuit filed in February, Vanessa's attorneys claimed that Island Express helicopters, agents and employees, including Ara, had a "duty to use that degree of care that an ordinarily careful and prudent pilot would use on the same circumstances or the like. "
Ara was also accused of failing to adequately monitor and assess weather conditions before take-off, was unable to obtain the necessary weather data before the flight, and did not abort the flight after learning of the cloudy conditions. Furthermore, the pilot was charged with failing to adequately maintain control of the helicopter in flight, failing to adequately avoid natural obstacles in the flight path, failing to maintain a safe distance between the helicopter and natural obstacles, failing to properly operate the helicopter, and safe and more.
Plaintiffs seek unspecified and punitive damages.
At that time, a spokesperson for Island Express Helicopters told E! News in a statement: "This was a tragic accident. We will have no comment on the pending litigation."
Ethan Miller / Getty Images
The Los Angeles Lakers legend and his daughter died after the helicopter crashed in Calabasas, California, in January 2020. They were 41 and 13 years old, respectively. Seven others also died in the accident: Ara, John Altobelli, baseball coach at Orange Coast College in Costa Mesa; his wife, Keri Altobelli; his daughter, Alyssa Altobelli; Christina Mauser, assistant basketball coach at Mamba Sports Academy; Payton Chester, a team player and her mother, Sarah Chester.
A public memorial service was held in February.
