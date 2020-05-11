Kobe Bryant and passengers to blame for fatal accident, says pilot's rep

Almost three months have passed since Vanessa Bryant filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the company that owned the helicopter that crashed while transporting Kobe Bryant, Gianna Bryant and seven others. Now, a representative of the helicopter pilot has issued a response.

Berge Zobayan, a personal representative for the deceased pilot Ara Zobayan, filed an answer with the Superior Court of the State of California, County of Los Angeles, on May 8. According to court documents obtained by E! News, Berge said the "responding respondent has no liability,quot; and claimed as an affirmative defense that any of the "injuries or damages,quot; were caused "in whole or in part by the plaintiffs' negligence or fault,quot; and / or your deceased.

"Any injury or damage to the plaintiffs and / or their decedent was caused directly in whole or in part by the negligence or fault of the plaintiffs and / or their decedent, including their knowledge and voluntary encounter with the risks involved, and that this Negligence was a substantial factor in the cause of his alleged damages, for which this responding defendant bears no liability, "the documents stated an affirmative defense regarding,quot; plaintiffs' comparative fault / assumption of risk. "

This marked only one of the 13 affirmative defenses. Others addressed accusations of third-party comparative fault, greater cause, and more.

ME! News has contacted Vanessa's team for comment, and Arthur I. WillnerBerge's attorney did not comment further.