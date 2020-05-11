King Tiger King ’Joe Exotic Legal Team Pursues Trump's Presidential Forgiveness – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Joe Maldonado-Passage legal team, also known as Joe Exotic the Tiger King, will take to the streets in search of a pardon for the infamous former zoo owner of the President of the United States, Donald Trump.

In April 2019, Maldonado-Passage was convicted of more than a dozen animal cruelty charges and for trying to hire someone to kill big cat rights activist Carole Baskin. He is currently serving a 22-year prison sentence in a Fort Worth prison for the murder-for-hire plot.

But his legal team, including private investigator Eric Love of Bedford, disputes the charges and the way the case was handled, hence the request for forgiveness.

In true shrill style, Love cut off the sleeves of his "Pardon Joe Exotic,quot; t-shirt and hit the road in a double-decker bus headed to Washington on Friday.

Love told Up News Info 11 News in a statement: “With this broad level of support, the unit intends to demonstrate that the Tiger King is not guilty, but a victim. The legal team will seek Joe Exotic's request for forgiveness from the President, Post-conviction relief and civil litigation. "

The true crime documentary "Tiger King: Murder, Chaos and Madness,quot; was released on Netflix in March, at the height of national orders to stay home. Whether it was people locked up at home, docked on Netflix, or Exotic's "gay and mullet-armed,quot; lifestyle, the series was a hit. He catapulted the former owner of the Arlington pet store into the limelight.

The series continued his life while operating the Great Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park in Oklahoma that had nearly 200 big cats.

The murder and mayhem part of the show involved the 57-year-old's feud with Baskin, owner of the Florida sanctuary "Big Cat Rescue," and for years worked to obtain the Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park, also known as G.W. Zoo, close. That volatile relationship peaked in 2016 when Maldonado-Passage planned to kill Baskin.

During the course of the investigation, Justice Department officials alleged that Joe Exotic also: "… counterfeited forms involving the sale of wildlife in interstate commerce, killed five tigers in October 2017 to make room in the cage for other big cats, and they sold and offered to sell tiger cubs. "

In an exclusive interview with "Variety Live!" Last month, Maldonado-Passage's fourth husband, Dillon Passage, said the Netflix star is in quarantine after exposure to the coronavirus in a prison in Oklahoma. Health insurance laws prevent information on Joe Exotic's current medical status from being disclosed, but Dillon said she did not believe her husband actually had the virus.

Dillon Passage also said at the time that he had not spoken to Exotic since he was transferred to facilities in North Texas and then transferred to the Federal Medical Center and placed in solitary confinement.