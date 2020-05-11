Khloe Kardashian Reaps Violent Reaction for Covering Kourtney House on Toilet Paper Amid Shortage of COVID-19

Instagram

A day before Mother's Day, the star of & # 39; Keeping Up with the Kardashians & # 39; He captures the aftermath of the prank his younger sister and son Mason showed in a video he shares on Instagram Story.

Khloe Kardashian She has sparked fans' anger over a recent prank she played on her older sister. Saturday May 9 Kourtney Kardashian He turned to Instagram Story to show what his sister and eldest son had done to their Calabasas home using toilet paper, prompting many to quickly shut down the deaf action amid the coronavirus crisis.

"What a waste … some people don't even have toilet paper to USE and @khloekardashian is jokingly throwing it away. #Badtimingkhloe," wrote one on Twitter. Another pointed to the privilege of the reality star, "Khloe Kardashian decided to play in the kourtney house with rolls of toilet paper, it just shows that hateful and selfish wealthy people are even during a pandemic."

Khloe Kardashian criticized for covering Kourtney's house on toilet paper

"We are in the midst of a pandemic and Khloe tp & # 39; d the Kourtney house while some people are literally struggling to find toilet paper in stores. The privilege jumped," and "Khloe Kardashian wasted toilet paper like last night when everyone can't find toilet paper. I guess they don't know what's going on in the world "they were also among the criticisms directed at the sisters.

Khloe Kardashian accused of being deaf

The fans' anger was triggered by the video of Kourtney capturing his home, entrance, and trees covered in toilet paper. Thanking younger sister Khoe for the joke, the 41-year-old was heard saying, "So I haven't had that much excitement in months. This is what I discovered. This is what Mason and Koko do when they have a sleepover." .

In the clip, the former partner of Scott Disick In addition, he expressed his admiration for the joke saying, "This is really cool." At one point in the video, she was joined by her 7-year-old daughter, Penelope, who told her that she saw her aunt and older brother in action, prompting her mother to vow revenge.

Kourtney Kardashian showed her house covered in toilet paper

Kourtney was not the only one in the family to share the aftermath of Khloe's prank. His mother, Kris Jenner, has shared his own Instagram video of the disaster. "Somebody put toilet paper in the house last night. Well, Kourtney, who would you bother?" she asked in the self-service clip. In response, Kourtney noted, "We will seek revenge @khloekardashian."

Kris Jenner reacted to Khloe Kardashian's prank

The Kourtney house teepee came days after his ex Scott came out of rehab. The "keeping up with the Kardashians"The star flew to Colorado from Los Angeles on April 28 to seek treatment for his past trauma. However, a photo of him joining a Zoom group meeting was leaked in early May, prompting him to leave the facility. and threaten to sue.