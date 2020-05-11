Khloe Kardashian flaunts her curves in Good American and people can't beat her beach body! Over the years, Khloe has transformed her physical appearance and has done such an amazing job that she even hosted the reality series. Revenge Corps with Khloe Kardashian where she focused on body positivity and encouraged other women to become their best version. It seems like Khloe's body is a work in progress as she is continually improving! Over the past year, fans have noticed that Khloe has slimmed down and toned up even more and is now showing off her perfect figure and amazing abs in a new selfie. Wearing an American training outfit with the constellations, Khloe posed in her gym and it was clear that she did not have a drop of fat.

The two-year-old reality star and mother of True Thompson looked at her phone, pursed her lips, and showed a peace sign as she took the pose. She didn't say much in the caption, just added a few stars to accompany the constellation print on her outfit and tagged Good American in the post.

Khloe looked beautiful as always and continues to demonstrate that with hard work she can achieve anything she sets her mind to.

You can see the photo that Khloe Kardashian shared with her 110.3 million Instagram followers below.

Since Sunday was Mother's Day, Khloe and Good American co-founder Emma Grede gave special thanks to the moms. Khloe shared a photo of herself with her daughter True, where she kissed her little angel on the lips. Emma shared a photo of herself with one of her two children, Gray. In the image, Emma and Gray wore matching Good American sweatshirts and credited Alex Israel for the design.

Emma is a member of the Baby2Baby board (see the report on Selena Gomez and Baby2Baby's mother here) and announced that all proceeds from the "Good Mama,quot; and "All Good,quot; Mommy nad t-shirts will go to the non-profit organization. Baby2Baby profit.

What do you think of Khloe Kardashian's beach body? Are you impressed with the changes you've made in the last year?

