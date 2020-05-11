Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson reportedly expecting another girl

Instagram

The founder of Good Americans, who is said to be pregnant with her and the basketball player's second child, is believed to hint at her pregnancy in her Instagram posts.

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson You may remain silent about pregnancy speculation, but that doesn't stop the chatter about possibly having a second child with your baby daddy. Now, the reality TV star is believed to have been hinting that she has a bun in the oven, as well as the gender of the unborn baby with her Instagram posts.

As Gossip of the City noted, one's mother lately never shows her full body. She suspiciously edits the lower half of her body in her new images. Meanwhile, other recent posts showing her taut tummy are said to be from her old gallery.

The site also notes that the 35-year-old model recently revealed that she has been enjoying sweet snacks, which she would never take if she were not pregnant because she is strict with her diet. The "Kocktails with Khloe"the host shared that his mother Kris Jenner He sent him donuts, which he couldn't "resist".

Meanwhile, the gender of Khloe's alleged unborn baby is said to be hinting at her pink-themed posts. She recently shared an image of pink flowers and pink sky on Instagram Stories. In addition, her friend sent her pink balloons declaring her "MOM", which the site claims is a gift to congratulate her on her second pregnancy.

Khloe and Tristan sparked the pregnancy rumor after they discussed the possibility of giving their daughter True a brother in an episode of "keeping up with the Kardashians"While the founder of Good Americans admitted that she had been thinking about it, she did not say she would connect with the basketball player." I could get some embryos and a brother, "he said." He may need to borrow some sperm or get something from you. "

Later, a source told PEOPLE that the exes were "half joking, half serious" about it. "Khloe wanted to become a mother for years before she got pregnant with True," said the so-called insider. "She absolutely wants a brother for True. Tristan seems to be on the same page and she would like a brother for True as well." The source added that "how this is going to happen … is unclear" for now.