Kevin Hart and Eniko Hart are expecting a girl!

Congratulations to Kevin Hart and his wife Eniko Hart, it looks like they will soon welcome a girl into the family.

Eniko and Kevin announced their baby's gender on Mother's Day, as they shared photos from their family's last photo shoot revealing the baby's gender.

Eniko expressed her enthusiasm for having a girl and said"God of this Mother's Day has blessed us with another girl, this pregnancy felt exactly like she could have sworn we would have another boy." I literally screamed, laughed and cried when we found out this time because she and Kenzo are what I've always prayed for. Dreams really do come true, and we are full of JOY! Our little family is growing and finally begins to feel complete. Very soon the little ones will be running and sending us everywhere. Hahaha She is already loved in so many ways … and we can't wait to meet her. "

Kevin and Eniko first Announced They were expecting their second child together in March.

As everyone knows, Kevin shares his two oldest children, Heaven and Hendrix, with his ex-wife Torrie Hart. Kevin and Eniko welcomed their son Kenzo in 2017.

Take a look at her beautiful family photos below:

TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @ Jade_Ashley94