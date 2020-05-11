Kevin Durant, Kobe Bryant and other NBA players who said they wanted to play in North Carolina

If you're a fan of UNC basketball, you probably don't know how to feel when you hear that you might have had a chance to see Kevin Durant play for a season at the Dean Smith Center.

Durant is one of the many great players who openly says he wanted to play in North Carolina. Last year on Players & # 39; Tribune's "Knuckleheads,quot; podcast, Durant told the story of his recruitment with UNC. At the time, he was the number 2 player in the class of 2006 behind Greg Oden. His roommate at Oak Hill Academy was Ty Lawson, who went on to play point guard for three years with the Tar Heels and was named ACC Player of the Year in 2009, which led the team to a national championship.

"They were recruiting me with Lawson," Durant said. "They expected us to join. I'm going to make official visits. I went to a game where they beat Duke on the bell, and they won a national championship that year, my third year in high school." Man, I want to go to Carolina. "

Of course, Carolina fans know that things didn't work out that way. Roy Williams dragged into a huge recruiting class that year, the No. 1 class in the nation, which included Brandan Wright (No. 3 player in the nation), Lawson (No. 7), Wayne Ellington (No. 9), Deon Thompson, Alex Stepheson and Will Graves. Add that incoming freshman class to a roster of Tyler Hansbrough, Danny Green, Marcus Ginyard, Reyshawn Terry, and Bobby Frasor, and it's clear why Durant was hesitant to become a Tar Heel.

"However, they were stacked," Durant said. "They had a good senior class. They went to the Elite Eight that year. Tyler Hansbrough was there, Danny Green, all those guys, so I would have missed, not lost, but I would have been playing 25 minutes instead of 40 minutes, like should have been playing. "

If Durant had chosen UNC, he surely would have found himself in the starting lineup (although Marvin Williams, the No. 2 pick in the 2005 NBA Draft, was the sixth man on the 2005 national championship team). But he probably wouldn't have usurped Hansbrough's role as the focal point of the offense, and he may have had to play out of position as a power forward. It is unknown how all of that would have affected Durant's draft stock, but the two-time MVP-winning NBA champion is likely happy to have chosen Texas. Of course, things worked for North Carolina, too; The Tar Heels went to the Elite Eight in 2007, the Final Four in 2008, and won the national championship in 2009.

No, North Carolina fans are probably not too hurt to miss Durant, but what about some of the other NBA stars who said they wanted to play for the prestigious show? Here's a look at four other NBA players who could have been Tar Heels.

Kobe Bryant

Kobe Bryant may have developed a close relationship with Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski during their time together at the Olympics, but his desire to be like Mike (Jordan) almost led him to play college basketball at UNC. In an interview with Jimmy Kimmel in 2013, Bryant said he would have chosen the Tar Heels over the Blue Devils.

"If I had to make a decision, I probably would have ended up going to Carolina," Bryant said. "Just for the competition. The year before I graduated, Vince Carter went to Carolina, and the year before he was the best guard in the country, so I look at him and say, 'I want to play against him every single day & # 39 ;, because I want to improve and I want to measure myself against these guys. "

Of course, Bryant skipped college basketball and went straight to the NBA, which worked quite well for him. But if he hadn't been allowed to go straight to the draft and had chosen to play in North Carolina, he would have joined a pretty solid 1996-97 roster that included Carter, the future National Player of the Year Winner Antawn Jamison, a shooter. Solid at Shammond Williams, great older man Serge Zwikker, and freshman point guard Ed Cota (who became the all-time assist leader for the school). On its own, that team was decent, and with the majority of the team returning next season, they made it to the Final Four in Bill Guthridge's first year as head coach. But if Bryant had joined the Tar Heels, could they have brought Smith another national title in his swan season?

Dwight Howard

Think of the 2005 national championship team at UNC. They were pretty good on the inside with Sean May (17.5 points, 10.5 rebounds per game) and Marvin Williams (11.3 points, 6.3 rebounds). Now imagine including Dwight Howard in the mix.

While Howard previously said he received a lot of interest from Duke and Georgia Tech, he did let him know that he would have finally chosen North Carolina and would have been part of Roy Williams' first recruiting class. What a statement that would have been.

The Tar Heels didn't need Howard that season, but it's still fun to imagine how good they could have been with Howard in the starting lineup over Jackie Manuel (5.5 points, 2.8 rebounds).

J.R. Smith

This story could be a little better known to UNC fans of a certain age. Smith had already promised to play in North Carolina when Matt Doherty was head coach. When Roy Williams took over, he initially told Smith that he couldn't offer him a scholarship until he saw him play and got to know him better. Eventually Williams spent time with Smith and liked what he saw: an extremely athletic wing that was a marbled shooter but had the potential to be an explosive scorer. He could have directly connected to the 2005 team rotation alongside Howard.

Unfortunately for Williams, Smith's draft stock soared towards the end of his senior season as his shot fell more consistently. Smith lit up the springtime star circuits, earning MVP honors alongside Howard in McDonald's All-American Game. Suddenly, he was projected as a medium to late first-round pick, and he finally chose to enter the 2004 NBA Draft, where he was selected by the New Orleans Hornets with the 18th pick.

Who knows what a short racing year could have done for Williams for Smith and his career. The extra year may have helped him mature both on and off the court, and we could be talking about a very different player.

Damian Lillard

There's not much to do with this one, other than a tweet during a question-and-answer session in which Lillard said he would have chosen North Carolina if he could have gone to any university.

There is no indication that UNC has recruited Lillard. I was in the class of 2008. UNC brought four freshmen that year: Tyler Zeller, Ed Davis, Larry Drew, and Justin Watts. Drew was also a California state point guard. 24/7 had him as the No. 7 base in the nation and No. 8 in the state, while Lillard was rated No. 48 in the nation and No. 20 in the state. UNC fans would have liked to have Lillard over Drew, who quit midway through the 2010-2011 season after losing the initial job to Kendall Marshall and transferred out of the program,