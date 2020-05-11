Kevin and Eniko Hart expecting baby

Comedian Kevin Hart and his beautiful wife Eniko Hart have revealed that they are expecting a girl.

"Happy Mother's Day to this beautiful woman and wife of mine … We love you @enikohart … And we are delighted with the arrival of our girl … Family of 6 WOOOOOOOOW !!!! God is amazing … We are blessed to have you in our lives. All I can say is thank you darling … #Harts, "Kevin captioned a post from his entire family shared on Mother's Day.

Eniko also shared photos of the mixed family, writing: "OH BABY, she's a little lady👶🏽🌸 This Mother's Day God has blessed us with another girl, this pregnancy felt exactly like she could have sworn we were having another boy I literally screamed, laughed and cried when we found out this time because she and Kenzo are what I have always prayed for, "she wrote.

"Dreams really do come true, and we are filled with JOY! (Can't you say, look at Zo?) 😂 Our little family is growing and finally starting to feel whole. Very soon the little ones will be running and leading all of us around. Haha! She is already loved in so many ways … and we can't wait to meet her. xoxo💜🩰 "

Congratulations to the Harts.