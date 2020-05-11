Kenya Moore offers her gratitude for the best miracle of her life

Kenya Moore's greatest joy is being the mother of baby Brooklyn Daly, that's for sure. With every occasion she receives, Kenya makes sure to offer her gratitude for being able to have this amazing miracle girl. Check out the post Kenya shared for Mother's Day below.

& # 39; Happy Mother's Day! Thank you, Jehovah God, for this perfect miracle that you have done to me. The daily joy I experience as a mother to this angel is indescribable. Brooklyn, you are my forever my, my heart, my reason for living, all my life. Thank you Marc for giving me the love of my life and being a great father to our beautiful, innocent and precocious baby, "Kenya subtitled in her post.

Cynthia Bailey skipped the comments and said, "Happy Mother's Day, Kenya! I love you and Brooklyn."

A follower said: ‘@thekenyamoore Happy Mother's Day Kenya! ❤️💕 That was beautiful! I am happy for you every day and Brooklyn is a light from God! Have a beautiful day! "

Someone else posted this message: Feliz Happy Mother's Day! What a joy it has been to see your dreams of becoming a mother come true. Very happy for you! & # 39;

Another commenter said to Kenya: Feliz Happy Mother's Day Kenya! So happy that you have the unconditional love of this beautiful princess! "And another fan posted this:" Happy Mother's Day. "I hope you have an amazing day."

Someone else said, "Happy Mother's Day Kenya!" Still so happy for you and Brooklyn, "and another follower posted this:" Happy Mother's Day, Kenya! tour with that beautiful girl, you did that Hunny. happy beautiful mother's day. You will always be special to your baby. "

Apart from this, Kenya recently shared a photo with her baby, Brooklyn Daly, on her daughter's social media account.

Brookie has yogurt all over her face and hair, and Kenya made a very cute joke about all of this.



