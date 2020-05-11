Kenya Moore brings marriage license to RHOA Reunion – confirms they are still in marriage counseling through Zoom

Kenya Moore's marriage to Marc Daly collapsed before his eyes during this season of Real Housewives of Atlanta. Although he was the one who surprised her with an announcement that they were getting divorced, she decided to solve her problems.

Kenya revealed months ago in an episode of Watch What Happens Live that their relationship has improved. She went on to say that they were in couples therapy.

After Nene Leakes claimed that there is no evidence that Moore and Daly were legally married, Kenya brought the receipts to the RHOA meeting. She showed her marriage license to Andy Cohen and his co-stars.

Looking at her current relationship with the restorer, things still seem to be going in the right direction.

We're working on it. We are in counseling and Marc has done a complete 360. It seems like he's fighting for his family and that's all I ever wanted him to do. "

She went on to say that they are doing therapy through Zoom since Marc is trapped in New York during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Moore revealed how the decision came about: "He had blocked it and then he started asking to speak to me and send me emails, and he became more humble in the relationship and basically said he really wants to work on it."

Andy asked Kenya if he thinks Marc's sudden change in behavior might have something to do with how he found himself on television.

She did not rule it out.

"I think you can start opening your mind to the possibility of 'yes, I was wrong' or 'that is not how I want to be perceived' and perhaps that is partly the reason."

Do you think these two are going to give him another chance?



