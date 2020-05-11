Kenny Chesney & # 39; Here and Now & # 39; debuts at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 Chart

This week's Billboard 200 chart also features Doja Cat's latest album "Hot Pink" spending its first week in the top 10 after pleasantly jumping 19-9 with 37,000 equivalent album units.

Kenny Chesney"Here and Now" lands on the Billboard 200 chart in the week ending May 7, according to Nielsen Music / MRC Data. The country's latest superstar release takes the place after earning 233,000 equivalent album units in the US. USA, marking Kenny's ninth No. 1 album on the chart.

In addition to being the first country album to reach No. 1 on the Billboard 200 in nearly six months, "Here and Now" was the biggest week for any country album in over a year and a half. Before this, the title was taken by Carrie Underwood& # 39; Cry Pretty & # 39; who leaned in at n. ° 1 with 266,000 units (September 29, 2018, dated graphic).

Back to the table, DuckDark Demo Demo Tapes, released by surprise, debuts at n. # 2 on the new Billboard 200 chart with 223,000 equivalent album units. Of the sum, 201,000 are in SEA units, equivalent to 269.1 million streams on demand for the songs on the set, making it the biggest streaming album of the week. Follow it at n. ° 3 is Lil baby"My Turn", which climbs in two places with 100,000 equivalent album units.

DaBabyMeanwhile, "Blame It on Baby" drops from No. 2 to No. 4 with 48,000 equivalent album units. Lil Uzi VertThe "Eternal Attack" also drops two rings from No. 3 to No. 5 after winning 45,000 units. How to Weekend& # 39; After Hours & # 39 ;, drops 4-6 with 44,000 units.

Megan Thee Stallion"Suga", meanwhile, enjoys a rise from # 10 to # 7 with 39,000 equivalent album units. Fall in places of n. 6 to n. ° 8 is Post Malone "Hollywood Bleeding" with 38,000 equivalent album units.

This week also see Doja Cat"Hot Pink" spent its first week in the top 10 after jumping 19-9 with 37,000 equivalent album units. Concluding the top 10 is Bad bunny"YHLQMDLG". It plummets from No. 7 to No. 10 with 36,000 equivalent album units.

