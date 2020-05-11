Home Entertainment Kehlani Dishes at YG Breakup: He Fooled Me!

Kehlani Dishes at YG Breakup: He Fooled Me!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
Logo

Kehlani sat down for an interview with The Breakfast Club to promote her new album, where she spoke about her breakup with rapper YG, she says the rapper cheated on her.

"We had already managed to get out of the club," he said, referring to YG being caught kissing a girl at a party during Halloween. "We'd split up a few times just from myself personally saying, 'OK, this is too much. Life is too crazy, everyone is too much in my business, everything is too messy. I just need to relax.'"

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©