Kehlani Dishes at YG Breakup: He Fooled Me!

Kehlani sat down for an interview with The Breakfast Club to promote her new album, where she spoke about her breakup with rapper YG, she says the rapper cheated on her.

"We had already managed to get out of the club," he said, referring to YG being caught kissing a girl at a party during Halloween. "We'd split up a few times just from myself personally saying, 'OK, this is too much. Life is too crazy, everyone is too much in my business, everything is too messy. I just need to relax.'"

She continued, "I've seen your phone and there were just things I didn't need to see other than superficial things. They were very deep and intricate and I felt like, 'Oh, maybe I need to take a step back because I don't think we're in the same page as this. "

When Charlamagne asked if he was cheating on her, she confirmed yes.

Despite the poor separation, Kehlani says there is no bad blood between the two. "We are not on any kind of bad terms. I wish him well, he wishes me well, he is nothing but love."