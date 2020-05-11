Keeping our country running (11/05/20) – Up News Info

Keeping our country running

During this coronavirus pandemic, we must not forget the federal employees who work for you during this crisis. As a veteran, a retired FED for the Department of Defense (Army and Air Force) for 35 years and a member of the National Association of Active and Retired Federal Employees, I want to highlight the hard work service that federal employees do every day for our country. .

Federal employees provide vital services that benefit Americans every day, yet much of this important work goes unnoticed. We see them when hurricanes hit, floods destroy communities, and pandemics spread around the world.

We know that they help to land our planes safely and carry out inspections to maintain a healthy supply of food and water.

But for every image you see on television, thousands more work behind the scenes to keep this country going.

They process tax refunds, small business loans, stimulus payments, Social Security checks, and college student loans.

They track biological threats and alert Americans to dangerous weather conditions, among other critical and life-saving tasks.

COVID-19 is the latest crisis during which we expect our officials to work tirelessly and frequently 24 hours a day. I am comforted to know that our country is fortunate to have dedicated professionals who continue to serve their fellowmen selflessly for the common good.

We should thank them for their service. As we remain locked inside to fight the invisible enemy among us, let's recognize and appreciate officials for what they really are: America's heartbeat.

Patricia Mather Lonely tree

Being "infectious with good things,quot;

Recently, the Save the Children Action Network had the inaugural session of Advocacy Summit through Zoom. The goal of the summit is to bring together community advocates and change makers to learn more about children's critical issues and how to advocate on their behalf. José Andrés, chef, humanitarian and founder of World Central Kitchen, opened the summit.

I have witnessed first-hand the passion, heart and infectious optimism of Andrés. Here in Denver, it has empowered me and my organization, Re: Vision, as we feed hundreds of families affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

I know what tremendous and good change can result in the efforts of a person or a community. Even during these difficult times, I call on the people of Colorado to continue to be a force for good by supporting the work of local organizations that serve their communities. As Andrés says, "if we are to be contagious, we should be contagious with good things,quot;.

Re: Vision is helping Westwood neighborhood residents plant gardens and access healthy meals. We are also supporting local businesses during this pandemic. Together, we can ensure that no one in our community runs out of food, and we can pave the way for all Coloradons to prosper when this pandemic subsides.

Antonio Soto Denver

