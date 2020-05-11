Katy Perry's unborn daughter flipped her in her Sonogram video and it's hilarious

Happy Mother's Day, Katy!
She later revealed that she and Orlando were expecting a girl in an Instagram post where Orlando's face is covered in a light pink frosting:
Well, Katy has now shared a full ultrasound video of her baby and, if you look closely, you can see that it drives you mad:
At first, and I'm not a sonographer, we seem to see feet:
Then, for about six seconds, you can see what looks like a middle finger get up and hit the bird:
It is really difficult to capture because it happens so fast! I did my best!
Anyway, it seems that Katy is already prepared for what is to come: A STRONG DAUGHTER AND WILL!
Thanks for sharing this fun time with us, Katy. This is to keep you happy and healthy for the rest of your pregnancy!
