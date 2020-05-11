Katy Perry wore matching "Dumbo,quot; costumes with her dog nugget to sing "Baby Mine,quot; and I can't try

Anyone who grew up watching Dumbo You know this song is difficult to listen to because it is so sad. I honestly haven't seen Dumbo in at least 20 years because of how emotional the song scene is.

Watch this video on YouTube youtube.com

%MINIFYHTMLbea6e20e7678381970223cae3dea750e14% There are so many layers of sadness. Dumbo's mother is locked up and cannot be with her son, and Dumbo needs his mother's support while being bullied for being different. My heart can't!