Home Entertainment Katy Perry wore matching "Dumbo,quot; costumes with her dog nugget to sing...

Katy Perry wore matching "Dumbo,quot; costumes with her dog nugget to sing "Baby Mine,quot; and I can't try

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
<pre><pre>Katy Perry wore matching "Dumbo" costumes with her dog nugget to sing "Baby Mine" and I can't try

Katy made one of the saddest Disney songs fun and I'm here for that.

On Mother's Day, ABC aired Disney Family Singalong: Volume II, staying on the theme of the holidays with some Disney songs about motherhood. Katy Perry opted for "Baby Mine,quot;, the iconic and heartbreaking song by Dumbo.

Watch this video on YouTube

youtube.com

Anyone who grew up watching Dumbo You know this song is difficult to listen to because it is so sad. I honestly haven't seen Dumbo in at least 20 years because of how emotional the song scene is.

Watch this video on YouTube

youtube.com

%MINIFYHTMLbea6e20e7678381970223cae3dea750e14%

There are so many layers of sadness. Dumbo's mother is locked up and cannot be with her son, and Dumbo needs his mother's support while being bullied for being different. My heart can't!

But Katy decided to make the song lighter by dressing as Dumbo's mother and having her adorable dog Nugget dress like the eponymous elephant.

When she started singing while holding Nugget, I laughed. Nugget is absolutely adorable and looks fun in costume.

However, this did not stop the song from being sad, so halfway there I had to take my dog ​​and cradle her in "Baby Mine,quot;.

As a dog mom, I love everything about this. Thanks for being such a fool, Katy!

BuzzFeed Daily

Keep up to date with the latest daily buzz with the daily BuzzFeed newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©