Katy Perry shares ultrasound photo and it seems that her daughter is giving her the middle finger

Katy Perry celebrated her first Mother's Day on Sunday, even though her daughter is not yet born. He recognized the day in a unique way when Katy posted a video on her official Instagram account, where she has 95.7 million followers. The video went viral quickly, as it was Katy's own ultrasound! Not only could he hear Katy speak while undergoing the medical procedure, but she could also see her baby's profile. Things took a strange turn when it seemed like Katy's unborn angel held up a middle finger. Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are expecting their first child together and she certainly made her great debut with the viral injection.

Katy Perry has not revealed her due date at this time, but it looks like she is in her second quarter.

You can watch the ultrasound video that Katy Perry shared along with the title below.

When your unborn daughter gives you a middle finger from the womb, you know that # happymothersdaytome😳 awaits you

Orlando Bloom is not waiting until his daughter is born before celebrating Mother's Day. Orlando gathered some beautiful flowers and presented them to Katy Perry. In addition to photos of various colored flowers, Katy Perry shared a video on her official Instagram story where Orlando was seen handing her the flowers.

In the video, Katy was heard asking Orlando where she got the flowers from. The conversation went as follows.

Where did you get those … from the garden? And did you fix them for me?

Orlando responded with the following.

"I've been picking them up all morning. Pretty good? I wasn't done yet, but you caught me so …"

You can check out the Mother's Day flower bouquet Orlando Bloom gave Katy Perry below.

See this post on Instagram

Katy Perry has revealed that she has been having a hard time being pregnant at the same time that the Coronavirus pandemic is underway, which is more than understandable.

What do you think about the funny ultrasound video of Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom?

