Katy Perry presents the heartbreaking cover of & # 39; Baby Mine & # 39; in Dumbo costume for the second & # 39; Disney Singalong & # 39;

Presented by Ryan Seacrest, & # 39; Disney Family Singalong: Volume II & # 39 ;, star-studded, it also features fascinating duets from John Legend and Jennifer Hudson, as well as Idina Menzel and Ben Platt.

ABC celebrated Mother's Day with the broadcast of "Disney Family Singalong: Volume II" on Sunday, May 10. Filled with numerous celebrity performances, this second show aims to raise funds for Feeding America amid the new coronavirus pandemic. Katy Perry stealing the limelight with her lullaby.

The pregnant "American idol"The judge delivered a heartbreaking version of" Baby Mine "from the 1941 animated classic"DumboWhat made her performance unique was the fact that she was dressed in Dumbo's mother's full outfit, while her dog, Nugget, was sitting on her lap in Dumbo's outfit.

<br />

"Best Disney Costume to Sing (LOL emojis)", "Tweet Update: Best of quarantine is #KatyPerry and his dog in elephant costumes inspired by Dumbo" and "Your performance made me cry. My favorite movie son, when he was young "were some of the positive reactions to his acting.

Positive reactions to Katy Perry's Dumbo costume

However, not everyone applauded Katy's costume choice. "She looks sooooo stupid," one viewer tweeted. Meanwhile, another expressed concern about the dog dressed up as Katy. "Poor #dog #KatyPerry, don't make your stay stay in a #dumbo costume," the commenter wrote alongside a screenshot of Katy's performance with Nugget.

Part of the backlash in Katy Perry's Dumbo costume

A surprising performance was also featured on the show. John Legend and Jennifer Hudson. The two Grammy winners teamed up to deliver their version of "Beauty and the Beast, a classic love song from the 1991 film of the same name. Before showing his segment, John turned to Twitter to say to Jennifer, "It's an honor to sing with you! "

<br />

Another duet performance that received praise from viewers was one of Idina menzel and Ben platt. The "Frozen (2013)"star and the main man of"The politician"voiced his version of another classic ballad," A Whole New World, "which came from the 1992 Disney movie"Aladdin"

<br />

Hosted by Ryan Seacrest, "Volume II" also featured an individual performance by Halsey and Rebel Wilson. While hit creator "Bad at Love" surprised with her version of "Part of Your World" from "The little Mermaid", the "Perfect tone"The actress offered her her version of" Poor Unfortunate Souls "of the same song.

<br />

This second "Disney Family Singalong" came a month after ABC hosted the original one-hour concert. His first show featured the likes of Beyonce Knowles, Ariana Grande and Darren Criss among others, while singing their favorite Disney songs from their living rooms, kitchens, and home studios. Her goal was to entertain people in self-isolation while raising awareness for the Feeding America charity.