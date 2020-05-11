Katy Perry dresses up as an elephant for Disney Family Singalong

Screenshot: A B C Screenshot: A B C

I've seen a lot in my day, hell, I'm in the middle of season 4 of Jersey Shore right now, and yet, somehow, watching Katy Perry sing an absolutely traumatic song from Dumbo their Poodle Nugget while they both wear elephant costumes will really haunt me until the end of my time on Earth.

The video clip above, which I beg you to watch so you can join me in my new mental prison, is from Sunday night. Disney Family Singalong: Volume 2, an ABC special in which celebrities sang classic Disney songs to entertain children and adults during this period of social estrangement. Everything is so cute, as long as you are a kid or an adult kid, and yet Perry decided to do his HARROWING segment. These are the reasons why.

1. The disguise. Katy Perry loves costumes, and that's fine. And yet … this … is a lot. Their so much. I hate the way her little face peeks out. I hate that the elephant's trunk is attached to the forehead. I hate it. I want to stop seeing it and I can't. Help me.

2. The dog's costume. I love dogs in costumes as much as the slightly deranged next animal lover, but Perry's poor pup is simply suffocated in this one. Look at Nugget's face. She looks miserable! Those eyes scream, "Free me, Mommy dog, free me from my captor polyester itch. I want to get out of here! I want a gift! Get it off me! Isn't anyone watching my screaming and horrified eyes? I admit the little Dumbo hat it's at least a nice touch.

3] The song. I understand this is a Mother's Day moment, so it makes sense that Perry, who will soon become a new mom, and / or the show's producers would pick a song that a mother sings to her son. But we are talking about Disney, and Disney mothers, especially those who are animals, have very unfortunate destinations. Dumbo's mother, Mrs. Jumbo sings "Baby Mine" to her while she is chained to a circus death car and locked up in isolation for trampling over a group of human idiots taunting her extremely cute elephant son, and Dumbo CAN SEE HIS BARCELO. MOTHER. In fact, if I remember correctly, they don't even look until the end of the movie, when Dumbo becomes famous. This is an extremely sad song and extremely sad plot and shit, I'm going to cry over a Katy Perry clip.

4. The video clips. Katy Perry not only sings a very sad song, but the clips comprise an overwhelming selection of very sad moments for Disney parents. Sure, that's the majority of Disney parenting moments, but still! Do we need this now? I say no! To recap: we have Dumbo literally crying in his incarcerated mother's trunk; the Frozen sisters playing with their mother, who dies; I suppose The Lion KingSarabi does not die, but Mufasa is safe as hell and I can see his muzzle; Tarzan's two parents die; Mrs. Potts does not die, but she and Chip are transfigured into cups of tea, which seems fucking horrible and we don't talk about this enough; Cinderella's mother died in the backstory, but she is still dead; Hercules was stolen from Hera as a baby; and WE ALL KNOW WHAT HAPPENED TO BAMBI'S MOM.

The last image in this collection of clips is baby Dumbo crying and walking away from his mother, right there at terrible Disney moments, along with the death of Mufasa and Bambi's mother, and then he returns to Katy Perry in a fucking costume. elephant singing for his poor overheated dog. This is a nightmare.

Happy Mother's Day. I'm going to bed.