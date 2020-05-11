Katy Perry already knows what kind of father he is going to be and Lionel Richie totally agrees.

The singer hopes to welcome her first child and is apparently already thinking about what kind of father she will be for her baby. Katy Perry shared this and it turns out that someone who knows her well, her "American Idol,quot; co-judge Lionel Richie agrees!

Katy has been in quarantine, hoping to give birth to her daughter and Orlando Bloom's fiancée and has definitely had time to think about what kind of mother she will be!

After the American Idol Mother's Day special episode, Katy chatted with HollywoodLife and several other outlets yesterday, revealing her opinion on what kind of mother she is likely to be once her first-born arrives.

That said, according to the star herself, she will be ‘firm, but fair and very funny. I think a triple F. "

Later during the holidays, she also joined The Disney Family Singalong: Volume II, disguising herself as Dumbo's mother!

Also, to complete his costume, he even dressed his dog as Dumbo!

If that doesn't yell "fun mom," what does it, right?

As previously mentioned, Lionel Richie, who is one of his fellow American Idol judges, fully agreed with his prediction.

He told the press that ‘You know, I think Katy is going to find out … that she's going to be a really fun mom in the first place. And I can't wait to see Halloween (and) Christmas. I think Halloween and Christmas will be the best times because Katy can do what she does best: dress up. It will be a lot of fun for the baby. I just think she will be a great mother. I only know Katy. I mean what girl, especially a girl … is not (like) dressing every day. "

Then, relating the issue to the current pandemic, Katy joked that they will walk dressed in "hand sanitizer suits."



