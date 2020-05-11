Kash Doll gets the new Bentley from her & # 39; Sugar Daddy & # 39;

Instagram

The rapper from & # 39; Ice Me Out & # 39; She has shown on her Instagram account the elegant truck that she receives as a gift from her boyfriend, who is described as a wealthy South African businessman.

Kash DollThe birthday could have passed this year, but she did not have to wait another year to receive a gift from her boyfriend. The raptor has a new Bentley from her man, whom she calls her "sugar dad", and showed it on her Instagram account.

On Saturday, May 9, the emcee "For Everybody" posted a video of the luxury truck being delivered to his home. The white car was seen unloading from a larger truck, while a group of people, possibly his family and friends, were filming him on his camera phone. "I am very grateful … During the quarantine bae did this," she captioned the video, expressing her gratitude.

The next day, Kash attempted to board his new journey. She is seen in a video sitting behind the wheel, saying, "Oh my gosh," as she continued to be surprised by her boyfriend's gift. In the same post, he also posted photos showing the completely red interior of the white car. "My new name, Kashtayga," he wrote in the caption.

When asked by a fan how he was able to get such a luxurious gift from his baby, Kash claimed that he had earned the luxury truck. According to the 28-year-old raptor, he deserved the truck because it has a "Bentley p *** y."

While Kash did not name her boyfriend or tag him in the posts, she is reported to have been dating a wealthy South African businessman named Eric. According to Gossip of the City, he is an entrepreneur who owns two weed dispensaries and a trucking company. The site goes on to say that Kash and her man may be engaged or at least have been talking about engagement.

Kash, whose real name is Arkeisha Antoinette Knight, previously dated Bernice around August 2019. However, it is unclear when their romance ended.