Kara Keough remembers the death of the newborn son in the first tearful interview

In his first interview since the death of his newborn son, Kara Keough led fans through his unimaginable loss.

Almost a month since her baby, called McCoy Bosworth, died after complications during delivery, the first Royal Orange County Housewives reality star spoke to Good morning america through a video about the sequence of events that took place before the premature death of her son.

With her husband Kyle Bosworth Beside him, Keough explained that he initially planned to work at home and then go to the hospital when it was "time to push,quot; for an unmedicated delivery. However, as the coronavirus pandemic increased, she learned that her doula might not be there for delivery. Keough's anxiety grew with news reports that couples were also not allowed to enter the delivery room and that babies were being separated from their mother if the mother had a fever, out of concern about transmission of the coronavirus.

"I'm sitting there thinking, 'What if I have a fever because sometimes it's a normal part of giving birth and then they take my baby away from me?'" She said. "The irony now is that I don't have my baby now, but the fear of it all made it so bad."

As a result, Keough thought it would remove "that burden on the health system,quot; and give birth at home after a healthy pregnancy.