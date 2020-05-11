Kara Keough remembers the death of the newborn son in the first tearful interview

In his first interview since the death of his newborn son, Kara Keough led fans through his unimaginable loss.
Almost a month since her baby, called McCoy Bosworth, died after complications during delivery, the first Royal Orange County Housewives reality star spoke to Good morning america through a video about the sequence of events that took place before the premature death of her son.
With her husband Kyle Bosworth Beside him, Keough explained that he initially planned to work at home and then go to the hospital when it was "time to push,quot; for an unmedicated delivery. However, as the coronavirus pandemic increased, she learned that her doula might not be there for delivery. Keough's anxiety grew with news reports that couples were also not allowed to enter the delivery room and that babies were being separated from their mother if the mother had a fever, out of concern about transmission of the coronavirus.
"I'm sitting there thinking, 'What if I have a fever because sometimes it's a normal part of giving birth and then they take my baby away from me?'" She said. "The irony now is that I don't have my baby now, but the fear of it all made it so bad."
As a result, Keough thought it would remove "that burden on the health system,quot; and give birth at home after a healthy pregnancy.
Early on April 6, Keough went into labor and explained that McCoy's head "was born very fast." She immediately learned that the baby was experiencing shoulder dystocia, which is when one or both of the baby's shoulders get stuck inside the woman's pelvis during delivery.
While they were able to get the baby out with the help of a doula and a midwife, the newborn was rushed to a nearby hospital in an ambulance because they were unable to obtain his heart rate.
Although McCoy eventually recovered his pulse, he had suffered severe oxygen-free brain trauma and a heart rate for 45 minutes. While a ventilator was put in the intensive care unit for 72 hours, the baby had not improved.
Despite the ongoing pandemic, the hospital was able to make an exception and allow both the parents and their daughter, Decker, To spend time with the baby before his death. "We are so glad that we were able to meet him and meet him," Keough said tearfully.
His heart valves were donated to other children and the milk that was supposed to be for him is going to a mother with a child in the neonatal intensive care unit. "We want his life to mean as much as possible to as many people as possible and that all the positive waves in his life are there," he said.
As for the grieving couple, the little moments are sweeter. "Every time I hear our daughter laugh, she is much better and every time I see her run, it is much more pleasant to see her," Keough said. "Because we have reached the lowest lows, everything that is good is also much better."
