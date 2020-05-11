Kandi Burruss enjoys the best weekend with Riley Burruss wearing her new hair: Mama Joyce and Todd Tucker celebrate together!

Kandi Burruss was the happiest mom of the weekend! He also celebrated Mother's Day with his children, Todd Tucker and his mother, Mama Joyce. Take a look at some beautiful photos where you can also see Blaze, Ace Wells Tucker and Riley Burruss sporting their new hairstyle.

‘Being a mother and daughter makes this a day to celebrate and celebrate. I took this photo yesterday with my mother @ mamajoyce1_ who I love so much and my babies @rileyburruss @acetucker @blazetucker and my husband @ todd167. Only (email protected) __! I feel like Mother's Day started yesterday. So much love! Happy Mother's Day to all moms. I hope you have a wonderful day today! "Kandi captioned her post.

As you can see, Kandi made sure to say that she misses Todd's daughter, Kaela Tucker.

One follower said, "Happy Mother's Day to an amazing daughter and mother!", And someone else posted this: "I love Riley's love with her natural hair." She is so beautiful! & # 39;

Another follower posted this: ‘Where's Todd's mask? Lol, I'm sure it was like maaan … if you don't … "and someone else said to Kandi:" Happy Mother's Day Kandi! I hope you are lazy today! "

Kandi also shared some beautiful photos with her daughter Riley, who was supposed to get her diploma.

‘Today is mom's day but I'm still thinking about yesterday when we celebrate @rileyburruss having officially graduated from high school! Thank you to my family and friends who came to show love. Sign by: @signgypsiesgeorgia ’Kandi captioned the post that includes more photos.

A follower told the RHOA star, "I just finished watching RHOA binge from the start, Riley has become a beautiful young lady, just like her mother xx."

Someone else said this about Riley: "I can't believe how,quot; mature "she is. The girl we met years ago at RHOA is now a young woman."

Kandi is the proudest mother there is. He made sure to congratulate his daughter, who was supposed to get her diploma; This is obviously not happening due to the massive crisis caused by the pandemic and quarantine.



