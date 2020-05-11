Kamala Harris rumored to be Joe Biden's best vice president pick

Image: Getty Image: Getty

Another day, another debate about what woman will be Joe BidenChosen for Vice President, which is a game that I personally would rather not play since it looks like nothing more than The Bachelor-that is to say, a boring and prolonged process in which women face each other in the service of a man who does not deserve any of them. But unlike The Bachelor And his impressive record of broken commitments, whoever chooses Biden will likely be his successor if he (please God) wins in November. Sor unfortunately this "Veepstakes" demands, if not you Attention, at least mine.

For a while, it seemed like it could be Stacey Abrams, who has vocally and refreshingly expressed his desire to be VP; last week, Elizabeth Warren It was chosen as the favorite choice of the progressive wing of the Democratic Party. But according to Politicois the senator Kamala Harris who has recently risen to the top.

Biden and Harris have spoken privately several times, and a growing contingent of officers in and around the Democratic candidate's alleged campaign has made it clear that they want her as their choice. Influential donors are joining the effort, seeing the daughter of immigrants from India and Jamaica as the most logical option to balance a fine directed by a white man in his 70s. Some of the party's biggest supporters, including those who spent months unaware of Harris, said they have seen an increase in contacts from her and people on her behalf.

As the New York Times wroteHarris is trying to appeal to Biden's more conservative instincts "by taking the conventional and discreet route to being considered vice president, rather than appearing to be deliberately auditioning, in the hope that this approach will suit more of a traditionalist like Mr. Biden. "But that" does not mean that he is not maneuvering in private ", Times celebrated. However, Harris faces some competition from Warren's camp, which is trying to get her, um, to go through the hometown episode and follow to the end Via Politico:

Warren's supporters are presenting her inside the Biden camp as a government option that could unite the party by enthusing liberals and younger voters while leveraging her skills as a small-dollar fundraiser. Harris' allies and donors point to her comparative youth, her ability to energize voters of color in key states, and what they believe would be a perfect relationship between her and Biden, in little ideological light.

I don't know enough about The Bachelor to really continue this metaphor in a way that does it justice, but friend, just give one of them the damn rose and get us out of our misery.

Then Mike PenceAssistant and wife of Stephen Miller, Katie Millerpositive for covid-19, all staff working in the west wing of the White House have they were ordered to mask themselves when they go to work.

This directive comes about three months too late, and as the Washington Post reports, does not apply to Donald trump, which "is unlikely to wear a mask or face covering," possibly due to concerns that its orange or spray tan base will fall off, leaving your face even more mottled than it is today.

Republican Governor of South Dakota Kristi Noem is very upset the leaders of the Oglala Sioux and the Sioux of the Cheyenne River They have taken steps to prevent the spread of covid-19 in their stocks, which I assume they have since Noem has done next to nothing. ( The Guardian )

is very upset the leaders of the and the They have taken steps to prevent the spread of covid-19 in their stocks, which I assume they have since Noem has done next to nothing. ( ) Would you think it would be easy to ban weapons inside Michigan The state capitol building, but it's not really an easy process. ( NBC News )

The state capitol building, but it's not really an easy process. ( ) Pete navarro He continues to blame China for everything.

This is incredibly fucked up: Tiffany Mofield , a 43-year-old woman incarcerated in a prison in New Jersey, died of covid-19. Shortly before she died, Mofield had to beg officials to let her out of a locked shower, reportedly "unable to breathe." ( The interception )

, a 43-year-old woman incarcerated in a prison in New Jersey, died of covid-19. Shortly before she died, Mofield had to beg officials to let her out of a locked shower, reportedly "unable to breathe." ( ) Aimee Stephens You may not live to see the results of your case in the Supreme Court.