Kamala Harris is weighing her next step. Could you be vice president? – Up News Info

By Astead W. Herndon, The New York Times

Six years ago, when President Barack Obama had to replace his attorney general, he offered the job to Kamala Harris, who headed the California Department of Justice, the first woman to fill that role in her history.

Harris rejected the promotion for various reasons, according to advisers at the time. She had not fulfilled a full mandate. He had his sights set on a higher profile in the Senate or as governor of California. Some foresaw a future presidential race. From that point of view, work was a political dead end for a motivated figure and breaks barriers. She also highlighted a personal trait: she would not be pressured into a position she did not want.

Today, Harris, now a California senator who ran for president last year, is at another political crossroads and is approaching with similar caution. Although she is among the favorites to become Joe Biden's vice presidential candidate, joining him on the Democratic ticket to try to defeat President Donald Trump, she has maintained a noticeably lower profile than other potential contenders.

In several interviews, Harris has said it would be "honorable,quot; to serve with Biden, but there is no similar public campaign as that conducted by Stacey Abrams, the former Georgia governor candidate. There is no substitute lobbying effort like that of Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren, which includes direct poll presentations. Instead, even people close to Biden, often bombarded with pleas from those vying to be his running mate, have commented on how little they have heard from Harris and his allies.

Rep. Ruben Gallego of Arizona, who backed Harris in the Democratic primary race, said the approach was intentional. Harris' supporters in Washington believe the running mate will not be selected at a public audition, he said, and that his presidential campaign and executive ratings will speak for themselves.

"For some of us, the big supporters of Kamala Harris, although we are defending our case when asked, there is no active campaign for the position of vice president," Gallego said. "And I don't know if that's really necessary."

This does not mean he is not maneuvering privately, according to more than a dozen people familiar with his activities or Biden's search for a vice president. Harris, who declined to be interviewed for this article, has spent the five months since her campaign ended on house cleaning steps aimed at better positioning her for what comes next: be it a vice presidential bid, one more career long in the Senate, running for governor, or a position as attorney general in a Biden administration.

An expanding presidential team that sometimes misrepresented Harris has been reduced to a few loyalists: a tight-knit circle of women mostly led by Rohini Kosoglu, who worked on her presidential campaign, and Sabrina Singh, a veteran of Senator Cory . Booker campaign. Harris has also begun working with respected Washington operator Mindy Myers, a former executive director of the Democratic Senate Campaign Committee who advised Warren early in his term in the Senate. On the policy front, Harris has used his position in the Senate to highlight racial disparities in those affected by the coronavirus pandemic. She has proposed legislation with Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders to provide financial aid to those affected by the coronavirus and a bill with Representative Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts that focuses on small businesses.

Politically more important, Harris has tried to strengthen his personal connections with Biden and those close to him, a critical step for a man who values ​​personal relationships and the trust of the inner circle. The closest rungs of Harris' inner circle, including his sister, Maya, and his sister's husband, Tony West, are power brokers who can act as intermediaries. And he has kept people close like Rep. James E. Clyburn of South Carolina; the Rev. Al Sharpton, civil rights activist and television presenter; and a cohort of black female officials who supported his presidential career. Clyburn is set to work with Harris on another coronavirus-related bill soon.

After The New York Times reported that Sharpton was willing to publicly endorse Abrams as vice president, some Harris supporters questioned. In a follow-up interview, Sharpton said he is now refraining from going public and will hand over his preferences to Biden's selection committee.

On Harris, Sharpton said: "I think Joe Biden would have a hard time explaining why he wouldn't offer something substantial to Kamala Harris, given his popularity."

Harris has also overcome a critical hurdle in Biden's orbit: opposition from his wife, Jill Biden, according to people familiar with his thinking. Jill Biden, who as recently as the beginning of March had publicly criticized Harris for his bruising attack on Joe Biden in his first Democratic presidential debate, recently told those close to her that the perception that she personally opposed Harris was exaggerated.

Since then, Jill Biden has posted messages of support from Harris on social media.

Delaware Sen. Chris Coons, one of Biden's first supporters in the 2020 race, said it should be clear from Harris' endorsement and campaign by Biden that their showdown last year would not be a factor in his decision on a formula partner.

"The vice president and his team knew very well that the primary was going to be difficult and that all the candidates were there to win," said Coons. "And the sincerity and authenticity with which Senator Harris has endorsed the vice president, embraced and supported him, is all that matters now."

Among Harris' sponsors, because there is no uniform effort to get her to Biden, there is also no consensus view that being the running mate is the role she wants most. After three years in the Senate, Harris has been frustrated by the Washington bureaucracy and has reflected with allies about losing control of executive positions such as the California attorney general and the San Francisco district attorney .

In a conversation, with a political figure who requested anonymity to discuss a candid conversation, Harris said she would consider the role of attorney general in the Biden administration if she were not selected as vice president. Others insist that such a political forecast is not how Harris operates. The only role in which she has publicly confirmed her interest is that of Vice President.

"This is a moment, when you think of the bank of black women figures, that is historic," said Adrianne Shropshire, executive director of the BlackPAC political group, a super PAC focused on African American Democrats. "And any one of them would stand out as fully capable of doing the job of vice president and helping manage and navigate this country."

There's no concrete evidence that vice president selections influence the general election, but Harris' supporters make a multiple case of why she would help Biden. They argue that the criticism he received during the primary career of progressive and criminal justice activists distorted a national brand with cross-demographic and ideological appeal.

Harris' internal polls of the presidential race showed that voters had a favorable opinion of the senator in Democratic strongholds, but that it was viewed more favorably among black, liberal and young women. As Warren appeals to progressives, Abrams can motivate younger black voters, and Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar shows strength among suburban whites, who advocate for Harris say she motivates sectors of each group.

Biden has also faced significant pressure to select a black woman as his running mate, and Harris, more so than Abrams, members of the House such as Florida Representative Val Demings or former national security adviser Susan E. Rice. , is perhaps the only black. woman with unquestionable legislative and national experience.

That won't be enough for everyone, said Leah D. Daughtry, former chief executive of the Democratic National Convention. Although she personally believes that any of the black women in the race would be a welcome addition to Biden's ticket, she said, the criticism that harassed Harris during the primary race is unlikely to go away.

"For some people, it won't be enough, but the same can be said for anyone," Daughtry said. "There will be those who will say," Well, she didn't make it through the first time, so why would she help now? "

David Binder, a pollster for Harris in the presidential election, said he was often asked that exact question: "He finished 3 or 4 or 5% in polls before retiring. So how could that be a motivating factor for Democrats in general?

"It really is a situation now that we have moved from the preliminary rounds to the final," Binder said. "And you see more enthusiasm for a member of the ballot that represents the future: It's a different setting than the primary when Democratic voters were looking for the candidate most capable of defeating Donald Trump."

The two possibilities Harris faces: that she could become the first black woman selected as a vice presidential candidate, and that many in her own party would remain critical, speak to her unique political position. She was among the presidential candidates whose campaign was further than expected. But she also mounted a more viable campaign than almost any woman of color before her.