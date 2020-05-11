Home Local News Kamala Harris is weighing her next step. Could you be vice president?...

Kamala Harris is weighing her next step. Could you be vice president? – Up News Info

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1
<pre><pre>Kamala Harris is weighing her next step. Could you be vice president? - The Denver Post

By Astead W. Herndon, The New York Times

Six years ago, when President Barack Obama had to replace his attorney general, he offered the job to Kamala Harris, who headed the California Department of Justice, the first woman to fill that role in her history.

Harris rejected the promotion for various reasons, according to advisers at the time. She had not fulfilled a full mandate. He had his sights set on a higher profile in the Senate or as governor of California. Some foresaw a future presidential race. From that point of view, work was a political dead end for a motivated figure and breaks barriers. She also highlighted a personal trait: she would not be pressured into a position she did not want.

Today, Harris, now a California senator who ran for president last year, is at another political crossroads and is approaching with similar caution. Although she is among the favorites to become Joe Biden's vice presidential candidate, joining him on the Democratic ticket to try to defeat President Donald Trump, she has maintained a noticeably lower profile than other potential contenders.

In several interviews, Harris has said it would be "honorable,quot; to serve with Biden, but there is no similar public campaign as that conducted by Stacey Abrams, the former Georgia governor candidate. There is no substitute lobbying effort like that of Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren, which includes direct poll presentations. Instead, even people close to Biden, often bombarded with pleas from those vying to be his running mate, have commented on how little they have heard from Harris and his allies.

Rep. Ruben Gallego of Arizona, who backed Harris in the Democratic primary race, said the approach was intentional. Harris' supporters in Washington believe the running mate will not be selected at a public audition, he said, and that his presidential campaign and executive ratings will speak for themselves.

"For some of us, the big supporters of Kamala Harris, although we are defending our case when asked, there is no active campaign for the position of vice president," Gallego said. "And I don't know if that's really necessary."

This does not mean he is not maneuvering privately, according to more than a dozen people familiar with his activities or Biden's search for a vice president. Harris, who declined to be interviewed for this article, has spent the five months since her campaign ended on house cleaning steps aimed at better positioning her for what comes next: be it a vice presidential bid, one more career long in the Senate, running for governor, or a position as attorney general in a Biden administration.

An expanding presidential team that sometimes misrepresented Harris has been reduced to a few loyalists: a tight-knit circle of women mostly led by Rohini Kosoglu, who worked on her presidential campaign, and Sabrina Singh, a veteran of Senator Cory . Booker campaign. Harris has also begun working with respected Washington operator Mindy Myers, a former executive director of the Democratic Senate Campaign Committee who advised Warren early in his term in the Senate. On the policy front, Harris has used his position in the Senate to highlight racial disparities in those affected by the coronavirus pandemic. She has proposed legislation with Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders to provide financial aid to those affected by the coronavirus and a bill with Representative Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts that focuses on small businesses.

Politically more important, Harris has tried to strengthen his personal connections with Biden and those close to him, a critical step for a man who values ​​personal relationships and the trust of the inner circle. The closest rungs of Harris' inner circle, including his sister, Maya, and his sister's husband, Tony West, are power brokers who can act as intermediaries. And he has kept people close like Rep. James E. Clyburn of South Carolina; the Rev. Al Sharpton, civil rights activist and television presenter; and a cohort of black female officials who supported his presidential career. Clyburn is set to work with Harris on another coronavirus-related bill soon.

After The New York Times reported that Sharpton was willing to publicly endorse Abrams as vice president, some Harris supporters questioned. In a follow-up interview, Sharpton said he is now refraining from going public and will hand over his preferences to Biden's selection committee.

On Harris, Sharpton said: "I think Joe Biden would have a hard time explaining why he wouldn't offer something substantial to Kamala Harris, given his popularity."

%MINIFYHTMLdda635f171adbaf09851e43b8b1140ae14%

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©