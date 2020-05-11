Justin Timberlake praises Jessica Biel and calls her "my love,quot; on Mother's Day

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel were held in the Montana mountains for the Coronavirus quarantine and on Sunday, praised his wife on Mother's Day. The couple has been under the spotlight and many fear that their marriage may falter under the strain of scandal. Although it didn't seem like Justin was having an affair with co-star Alisha Wainwright, the photos of the two of them were too friendly and caused Justin to apologize to his wife for the embarrassing act. He attributed the lapse of judgment to excessive alcohol consumption and promised to set things right with Jessica. Now, about half a year later, it seems that their marriage has not only returned to normal, but is better than ever.

Jessica and Justin share a five-year-old son, Silas Timberlake, and on Mother's Day, Justin let the world know how much he really loves his eight-year-old wife.

By posting three photos to Instagram, Justin wrote about how important Jessica is to his family. He referred to his wife as a dream and credited his love and soul as the key to his successful family.

You can see all three photos along with the sweet and loving caption Justin Timberlake shared with his 58.7 million Instagram and world followers in honor of Jessica Biel on Mother's Day in the slideshow below.

Jessica Biel also shared a photo of her skiing with husband Justin Timberlake and son Silas on her own Instagram page, where she has 8.9 million followers. Jessica made it clear that she loves motherhood and referred to her role as a mother as the best job in the world.

“These two people make being a mom the best job in the world! The moments you spent with the two of you are truly the most precious, fun and glorious moments of my life. I love you both so much! 💚 "

Many fans are delighted that Justin and Jessica have solved their problems and are now stronger than ever.

