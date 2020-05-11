Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin's baby plans have changed due to the quarantine and their canceled tour – here's how!

The coronavirus, the COVID-19 pandemic, and the quarantine that followed have apparently changed the plans of Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin a bit! As fans know, the singer was supposed to return to the stage after a long break, but his tour ended up being postponed.

That being said, his "start a family,quot; timeline has apparently changed as well because of all this.

In November, Justin joked that he and the model were seriously considering having babies "next season!"

However, a new source revealed that this is no longer the case and that they are no longer in a hurry to have children.

Insider information shared through HollywoodLife that Justin and Hailey have expressed to those close to them that they are not close to trying to have a baby right now. It is probably still more than three years away. They feel like it's not in God's plans right now, but eventually they'd love to have a baby. "

The stars have been married for about two years but they are still very young and have all the time in the world to have children!

Also, they are currently surrounded by youngsters as they are quarantined with Justin's younger siblings.

Love They both love children and Hailey really enjoys seeing Justin with his younger siblings. (A baby is) in the cards, but not in the short term. They are really focusing on building a strong marriage right now, "the source said.

Justin and Hailey have been doing a lot of quarantined bonding as a married couple, their relationship only getting stronger every day due to the quality time they spend together during this time.

That said, since pop star Cambios' tour has been canceled, they'll be in the other person's company even longer, which they obviously don't care at all!



