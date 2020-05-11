Jule Hall and Lynn Novick on COVID's terrible impact on prison education – Up News Info

Editor's Note: Recognizing the general implications of a pandemic that has claimed thousands of lives, destroyed global economies, and closed international borders, Up News Info & # 39; s Dealing with the COVID-19 Crisis The series is a forum for those in the entertainment space who are dealing with the myriad consequences of seeing a great industry squeal stop. Hope is an exchange of ideas and experiences, and suggestions on how companies and individuals can overcome a crisis that does not seem to diminish in the short term.

While the US prisons. USA Facing the terrifying and inescapable threat of COVID-19 within its walls, vital education resources for inmates have been terribly affected, situation documentary filmmaker Lynn Novick (The vietnam war, Prohibition, War) And Jule Hall, a graduate of the Bard College Prison Initiative (BPI), wants to stand out here.

Related story Gerald Slater dies of coronavirus: the pioneer and producer of public television was 86 years old

Novick's PBS docuseries, College behind bars, focused on the immense importance and power of the university to the incarcerated, and covered the launch of Hall 2015 after a 22-year sentence. Since then, he has created social impact campaigns for award-winning documentaries examining prisoner reentry, gun violence, and racial and economic inequality in the United States, and currently works as a program associate for the Ford Foundation in its Gender Justice unit, Racial and Ethnic.

Hall and Novick wrote the following essay together, detailing the impact of the pandemic on a desperately needed educational system.

By Jule Hall and Lynn Novick.

In 2014, when we started collaborating on College behind barsWe hope that the film will offer a new look at what was still a highly controversial topic: the university in prison. The response to the docuseries, and their stories of transformed incarcerated students, has been astonishing and humiliating for us and for all the students who participated in the project. One of them, Rodney Spivey-Jones, who is still incarcerated, recently explained in an interview how it has been for him:

“I started receiving letters from teachers, principals, and students working on their dissertations. Some asked for copies of my main project, others explained how I had inspired them to go back to college … And just to read the positive responses about me … I cried. I cried. I felt seen. "

For the past generation, we have witnessed the positive impact that previously incarcerated leaders have had on our society. People who received their education in prison or upon release are redefining what it means to be an advocate for students in this country. They are people who present themselves for the community. They are leaders. These people have reminded us with the 2018-2019 Voter Restoration Movement in Florida what it means to be a citizen. Make no mistake about it, mass incarceration is a racial evil and an economic waste in society. Investing in the people closest to the problem has improved all of our lives.

The idea that university in prison is the most cost-effective and impactful approach to reform our criminal legal system is now a fact, and not a new idea. Academics discovered that Malcolm X took advantage of college courses during his incarceration from 1946 to 1952. In fact, there were college programs in most American jails from the 1970s until the Crime Act of 1994 that banned Pell Grants for individuals. in prison. When our movie was released last fall, Congress was seriously considering restoring Pell's eligibility for incarcerated students, with broad bipartisan support. While Congress has not yet made a decision, the Department of Education has decided to extend the Second Chance pilot program to 67 new university programs in prison. However, we praise this decision in moderation, because no one has a clear idea of ​​how university in prison will continue in the era of the coronavirus.

%MINIFYHTML62afc02ab1ba63545d6731b30c45521614%

COVID-19 presents an existential crisis to the university in prison on all fronts. As we have witnessed the devastating impact of the virus in prisons and jails, where social distancing is impossible and medical care is woefully inadequate, we wanted to know what the pandemic has meant for thousands of incarcerated men and women enrolled in university programs, trying to build a better future for themselves after launch? To find out, we split an informal investigation. We communicate with our dear friends and colleagues on the front line. And what we discover is bleak. "We are more isolated than ever because of COVID-19," a student incarcerated at the Woodbourne Correctional Center told us. "All programs are closed. The patio is our only "escape". There is no progression, only regression. COVID-19 is highlighting how significant and significant BPI is in our lives. Out there, people can try to outdo themselves during quarantine and these tough times by doing internet research or engaging in thoughtful dialogues with family, friends, and colleagues. We cannot see our family. We don't even have access to the prison library … With quarantine measures in place, we have to wait and wait and wait. "

It is important to say that nothing we express here seeks to minimize the devastating impact that the pandemic has had on all of us. Our hearts go out to the thousands of people who have lost their lives or livelihoods, and risk daily to help others. Our sole intention is to draw attention to a crisis largely hidden within the crisis. We learned a lot from multiple university prison programs, but we chose New York and California to highlight the seriousness of the threat and the dire decisions that all programs have to make.

In New York State prisons, the pandemic has been wreaking havoc. On April 17, 2020, officials confirmed that 793 correctional staff, 190 inmates, and 28 on probation tested positive for COVID-19. They confirmed the death of five inmates and one staff member from the virus. As a result, teachers are unable to enter prisons and have had to redesign courses so that students can complete the semester without in-person instruction. More than half a dozen programs operate in New York State prisons, and many have temporarily moved to deliver customized course materials to complete the spring semester. For example, the Bard Prison Initiative sent 22 boxes of personalized teacher course materials to its 300 incarcerated students, in six jails, including additional assignments, courses, research materials, notebooks, pens, and pencils. BPI has also started a weekly student newsletter, with puzzles and updates on COVID-19 and the larger community of Bard College and BPI. And it presents the achievements of alumni who have been released. For most programs, quality education was based on face-to-face community learning and the newsletter keeps the community at the center of BPI, but cannot replace vibrant intellectual exchange in the classroom.

In California, there are face-to-face credit programs in 35 jails. But in Marin County, the Prison University Project (PUP) in San Quentin was closed entirely. This was a difficult decision for Jody Lewen, director of the PUP. "Without face-to-face instruction or remote learning possible," says Lewen, "we cannot offer high-quality education for our students." The 300 students in the program will not be able to complete this semester, and no one knows when PUP will resume. For now, Lewen and his colleagues are focusing on humanitarian aid for all 3,900 men incarcerated in San Quentin, delivering jerky and tuna care packages, pencils and paper. "When we begin to see the extent of the crisis and the threat to incarcerated people," says Lewen, "we change from" How can we keep our program going? "A" How can we prevent our students from dying? "

Together with producer Sarah Botstein, we made College behind bars to show how transformative education could be. We are all concerned that within a few years, after COVID 19 has burned across America and the world, when we work to rebuild and restore all that was lost, we will also have lost sight of what college has been like in prison can be.

PBS is currently broadcasting. College behind bars, Thursdays at 10 p.m. PT, until May 28th, and the series is also available to stream on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.