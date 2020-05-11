Home Entertainment Judi Dench's grandson keeps telling jokes on TikTok, and she keeps guessing...

Judi Dench's grandson keeps telling jokes on TikTok, and she keeps guessing the phrases

Judi Dench's grandson keeps telling jokes on TikTok, and she keeps guessing the phrases

No teasing from Judi Dench.

This is Sam Williams, TikToker, and self-styled Ed Sheeran:

However, Sam has another claim to fame: his grandmother is Dame Judi Dench, and he apparently loves doing TikToks with him.

I am not ashamed to admit that Judi Dench is a better dancer than me.

But some of the best TikToks Sam has ever done are the ones where he tries to tell jokes to his grandmother:

She guesses the auction every time!

How does she know? (Because it's Dame Judi Dench).

He managed to outwit her once (but I think his answer was better):

And now he has studied it again:

Sorry Sam, but that's what you get for having such a perfect grandmother. Better luck next time!

