Judi Dench's grandson keeps telling jokes on TikTok, and she keeps guessing the phrases

No teasing from Judi Dench.
This is Sam Williams, TikToker, and self-styled Ed Sheeran:
However, Sam has another claim to fame: his grandmother is Dame Judi Dench, and he apparently loves doing TikToks with him.
I am not ashamed to admit that Judi Dench is a better dancer than me.
But some of the best TikToks Sam has ever done are the ones where he tries to tell jokes to his grandmother:
She guesses the auction every time!
How does she know? (Because it's Dame Judi Dench).
He managed to outwit her once (but I think his answer was better):
And now he has studied it again:
Sorry Sam, but that's what you get for having such a perfect grandmother. Better luck next time!
