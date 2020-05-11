Joshua Jackson shares the first photo of his daughter and thanks Jodie Turner-Smith for making him a father

Little fires everywhere Star Joshua Jackson honored his wife Jodie Turner-Smith on her first Mother's Day with a sweet Instagram post where she thanked him for making him a father. The couple welcomed their first child, a girl, last month.

"Dear Jodie: On this special mothers day I want to thank you for being the light that you are," wrote the Dawson's torrent Alum in the caption of a photo of Turner-Smith holding her daughter. “For the passion with which you threw yourself to care for and protect our daughter when she was in your womb. For the dedication and will you showed in bringing her into the world. "

Jackson wrote that he had never witnessed a being more powerful than his wife at that time. She thanked him for the depth of grace he has found since his daughter arrived, adding that the commitment he makes is not easy, but she makes it effortless to see.

The 41-year-old man thanked his wife for making him a father and for trusting him enough to undertake this journey together. Jackson says he feels increasingly humiliated by her trust, and he loves to see her "enter the mothers' pantheon."

Jackson concluded his message by telling his wife that he hopes to walk this path beside her as they "nurture this little engine of joy that you have blessed the world with." The actor also told his wife in the post that he loves her.

On April 21, representatives from Jackson and Turner-Smith confirmed with People magazine that they had welcomed their first child earlier this month. Representatives said at the time that both the mother and baby were happy and healthy.

Neither Jackson nor Turner-Smith have revealed any details about their daughter, but the British actress did celebrate her daughter's birth on Twitter by writing: "I am a mother!"

A week later, Turner-Smith posted a photo on her Instagram story of herself wearing a black nursing bra and a gold necklace that said "FATHER." the Queen & Slim Star wrote on the photo that "Mom = Milk Factory until further notice."

Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith first bonded in late 2018, and the couple allegedly married in August 2019 after being seen in a Beverly Hills courtroom picking up a marriage license.



