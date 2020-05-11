Joshua Jackson pays tribute to Jodie Turner-Smith on Mother's Day

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
3
Logo

When they see us, actor Joshua Jackson took to Instagram on Sunday to pay tribute to his wife, Jodie Turner-Smith, who recently gave birth to her son.

"Dear Jodie, on this special mothers day I want to thank you for being the light you are. For the passion with which you threw yourself to care for and protect our daughter when she was in your womb," she wrote. along with a photo of Jodie cradling her newborn son.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here