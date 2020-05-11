Joshua Jackson pays tribute to Jodie Turner-Smith on Mother's Day

When they see us, actor Joshua Jackson took to Instagram on Sunday to pay tribute to his wife, Jodie Turner-Smith, who recently gave birth to her son.

"Dear Jodie, on this special mothers day I want to thank you for being the light you are. For the passion with which you threw yourself to care for and protect our daughter when she was in your womb," she wrote. along with a photo of Jodie cradling her newborn son.

"For the dedication and will you showed in bringing her into the world. I have never witnessed a being more powerful than you at those times. Thank you for the depth of grace you have found since our daughter arrived. The commitment you make to shine effortlessly, but I know it's anything but. Thank you for making me a father. For trusting me enough to embark on this journey together, "he continued.

You can read the full post above.