Jonas Brothers Contributes $ 500,000 in Donation to Angeleno's Campaign

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti offers his gratitude to Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas along with their wives for helping to raise money to help the neediest locals.

the Jonas brothers They have donated $ 500,000 (£ 403,000) to the Mayor's Fund for the Los Angeles Angeleno Campaign to help the people of the city who need it.

Mayor Eric Garcetti announced the news on Friday, May 8, naming each of the Jonas brothers and their wives, and noting that Nick Jonas and his wife Priyanka Chopra "Now he lives in Los Angeles."

He thanked all six for "showing us the love of Los Angeles."

The bosses behind the Mayor's Fund for Los Angeles launched the Angeleno Campaign to raise $ 10 million (£ 8 million) for the neediest locals.

"We are doing this because those who qualify for federal and state aid may not receive it for weeks or more, and too many, particularly freelancers and immigrants, may not be eligible for many benefits," says a statement on the initiative's official website. .