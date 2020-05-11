Jon and Kate Gosselin celebrate Sextuplets' 16th birthday

Just like that, Gosselin's sextuplets are sweet 16.

More than 13 years since Jon Gosselin, Kate Gosselin And his family of eight young people captivated the country in reality shows, those little ones are now teenagers who are crossing another milestone.

The ex-couple's sextuplets celebrated their 16th birthday Sunday amid the current coronavirus pandemic. While daily life has encountered new obstacles, that didn't stop teens from sounding on their special day on Mother's Day.

"Happy 16th birthday to my half dozen & # 39; Hershey Kisses & # 39 ;, as they were called at birth! I love you so much! They are 6 of the sweetest things that happened to my life! Thank you for make every Mother's Day more memorable! " Kate Gosselin wrote on Instagram. "(They asked for 'junk cereal' for their birthday lunch (?!) So I just got carried away, as always, and got 21 different guys!"

Dad Jon Gosselin He also took advantage of social media to share his birthday wishes, and wrote: "Happy 16th for my six wonderful children !!"