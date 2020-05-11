Jon and Kate Gosselin celebrate Sextuplets' 16th birthday

Just like that, Gosselin's sextuplets are sweet 16.
More than 13 years since Jon Gosselin, Kate Gosselin And his family of eight young people captivated the country in reality shows, those little ones are now teenagers who are crossing another milestone.
The ex-couple's sextuplets celebrated their 16th birthday Sunday amid the current coronavirus pandemic. While daily life has encountered new obstacles, that didn't stop teens from sounding on their special day on Mother's Day.
"Happy 16th birthday to my half dozen & # 39; Hershey Kisses & # 39 ;, as they were called at birth! I love you so much! They are 6 of the sweetest things that happened to my life! Thank you for make every Mother's Day more memorable! " Kate Gosselin wrote on Instagram. "(They asked for 'junk cereal' for their birthday lunch (?!) So I just got carried away, as always, and got 21 different guys!"
Dad Jon Gosselin He also took advantage of social media to share his birthday wishes, and wrote: "Happy 16th for my six wonderful children !!" "¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡ ¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡my 16th birthday bridal couple of my life at the University of USA '' !!
He also wrote in the publication, "Happy 16th birthday to Hannah AND Collin!!! I miss you Leah, Joel, Alexis and Add I hope your 16th birthday is just as memorable! I Love Dad."
While Hannah and Collin have been living with their famous father for years, their relationship with the other four sextuplets was not so smooth in 2018.
"The other four (sextuplets) are not talking to me, but they are talking to Hannah," Jon said at the time. "It's what the kids want to do. If they don't want to talk to me, that's fine, as long as they continue their sibling connections."
In a February interview on First Class Fatherhood, Jon elaborated on the current relationship between the children. "Right now, it's very tumultuous, more or less, because there is no contact between Collin and his other siblings. There is contact between Hannah and the other siblings, so the problem now is that we have alienation from parents and we have alienation from parents. brothers,quot;. Kate did not respond to a request for comment at the time.
Meanwhile, the famous father continues to share social media updates about life with the two teens living with him, including holidays, family vacations, and his first day of high school in 2019.
