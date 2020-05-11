John Oliver on Trump's COVID-19 "Live and Let Die" Strategy – Up News Info

John Oliver joined us for another Last week tonight of his great white void and started the episode by tackling a non-coronavirus-related story, but it was still great news that involved the White House and former Donald Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn.

Last week, Attorney General William Barr's Department of Justice decided to dismiss the case in which Flynn pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about his dealings with a Russian official. Oliver points out that this is a crime, especially considering that Flynn was lying about his contact with a Russian official and the FBI was in the midst of a Russian counterintelligence investigation.

He continues: “All of this is particularly concerning because this was a case raised by special counsel Robert Mueller and the goal of investigating a special attorney was to keep the process free of conflicts of interest. By withdrawing these charges, Barr may be setting a dangerous precedent that a president can not only forgive the subject of an investigation, but that his appointees invalidate the investigation itself. "

For a Attorney General to do this is truly unheard of, but as Oliver points out, Barr "doesn't give a shit."

After warming up to the Flynn news, Oliver switched to his usual unpacking on "Trump's inability to handle the coronavirus." It started by addressing Trump's recent visit to a mask factory where he wasn't wearing a mask, and at one point during the tour they played Guns N & # 39; Roses' "Live and Let Die", which Oliver then connected to a feud on Twitter . between gang leader Axl Rose and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

During a press conference, Trump was asked why he wasn't wearing one and stated that he was adding "I can't help it if you don't see me." Oliver said the goal of Trump wearing a mask was an opportunity to take photos and show what people need to do.

"Despite Trump's ideological hesitation over the years, one thing has remained constant: he has never worn protection and has never been a jerk afterward," Oliver jokes.

Since April 3, the CDC has said that masks are required for various public settings. Since then, multiple White House employees have tested positive for coronavirus. Oliver said Trump's arrogant attitude has spread to the states and many are raising orders to stay home despite failing to comply with federal guidelines that suggest reopening when cases decline. In essence, lives are at risk here, but in another press conference, Trump framed it as positive and says that we are all "warriors together."

"We don't have to be warriors and to the extent that we are, we don't have to go into battle unarmed," Oliver said. "You can't call all warriors and make their deaths count."

He added: "All this talk about Americans as brave warriors seems designed to accept deaths that we should try to prevent, and yet this administration seems, at times, actively hostile to those prevention efforts."

Last week, the White House rejected the CDC's guidance on the safe reopening of restaurants, churches and schools, saying they would "never see the light of day."

"So this is where we are now: Our wartime president has decided that the only way to win this war is to recruit each of us, hide our battle plans, and hope to be brave enough not to realize we've already given up, "Oliver said. Going back to the music playing during Trump's visit to the mask factory, Oliver punctuates that sentiment: "His plan to guide us through this pandemic is for him to live while letting many of us die."