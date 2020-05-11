John Krasinski, Jenna Fischer, Steve Carell, Rainn Wilson, and more from the office cast recreate Pam and Jim's wedding dance for good news

John Krasinski reunited the cast of The office to recreate one of the most viral moments of the hit TV show and for a good cause. Krasinski has been the host of the YouTube program Some good news And the show has left fans and viewers excited and happy. John is spreading joy across the country with the show that only focuses on positive news. The special episode recreated the famous wedding dance of Pam (played by Jenna Fischer) and Jim (played by John Krasinski) in honor of the newly engaged and newly married real-life couple Susan and John whom John Krasinski married, Yes it's correct. John Krasinksi married the couple. John became an ordained minister over the Internet to conduct the ceremony.

The couple submitted a proposal video based on the show and John loved it so much he called The office cast to do Pam and Jim's dance. John officiated the wedding through Zoom with Jenna Fischer serving as bridesmaid. The wedding guests included a mix of celebrities and friends and family of Susan and John.

John Krasinski made the couple's dreams come true by not just marrying them on their purchase by having the cast do their wedding dance. They were all included and danced "Forever,quot; by Chris Brown, just like in the original episode.

You can see the original scene of the wedding dance of The office when Pam and Jim got married on the video player below.

Here's the full episode of John Krasinki's Some Good News where he married Susan and John and the cast of Office reunited for the wedding dance. Also included in the episode is a news report from Emma Stone and Zac Brown appeared. John's wife Emily Blunt started the episode humorously.

Jenna stated the following while serving as Susan's maid of honor.

"I didn't know what your wedding colors were, but I went with pink and white."

You can watch the full video below.

%MINIFYHTML7f3fd853449eb15c0606c8c667975e8c14%

Are you a fan of John Krasinski? Have you looking Any good news?

Ad %MINIFYHTML7f3fd853449eb15c0606c8c667975e8c28% %MINIFYHTML7f3fd853449eb15c0606c8c667975e8c28%

Charisse Van Horn is a freelance writer from Tampa Bay. He likes to write about celebrities, entertainment, and fashion. Any reproduction of this article outside of Celebrity Insider will encounter legal action on the part of the writer.



Post views:

0 0