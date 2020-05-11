John Krasinski and The Office Cast practically meet for the wedding

Love The office? So, you are going to love this wedding.

John Krasinski hosted a very special ceremony for two of the biggest comedy fans in the Sunday episode of Some good news (SGN)

When a fan of the show, Juan, decided to propose to his protagonist, Susan, decided to follow the example of the Krasinski character Jim Halpert and Jenna FischerPam Beesly's character and pops the question at a gas station.

"So, I knew that the proposal had to be something really special, but also something really unique," he said. "The office It has been something that has connected us both for a long, long time. So I felt good. "

Susan told the newscaster that she was feeling fine, her girlfriend knelt down and said, "Like Jim, I can't wait any longer."

Krasinski then offered to help the couple take the next step by officiating their wedding … at that time through Zoom. The 40-year-old actor also did his best. He made the parents and best friends of the bride and groom virtually join them for the celebration and even had Zac Brown play some music for Susan's "walk down the hall,quot;.