Joe Budden takes on Natalie Nun and her husband on 6ix9ine's Instagram live

The rapper-turned-media personality criticizes the & # 39; Bad Girls Club & # 39; student, who threatens to send her husband Jacob Payne after Joe, after he calls her for her comment during the live session from 6ix9ine.

Joe Budden has been entangled in a spit social network with Natalie Nun and her husband after he criticized her as "Nasty a ** Nat". The former rapper angered the reality TV star after he called her for her comment during 6ix9ine& # 39; s Instagram Live.

It's unclear what Natalie wrote in the comments during Spitter's recent "Gooba" live session, but Joe decided to highlight her on her podcast. "I got in there for a quick second and I wasn't looking at him or the numbers. I was looking at the comments [to] see which of you n *** was being nasty and I saw the same evil – Natalie Nunn," he said. on Live from 6ix9ine. "I saw Natalie Nunn there giving up! Disgusting a ** Nat!"

It didn't take long for Natalie to hear about Joe's derogatory comments about her and she threw her clapback at him. Sending her reply directly to Joe, she wrote in a screenshot of her text message: "I'm not sure what you are saying in your podcast, but whatever you said with my name in your mouth, perhaps You want to relax because my fans came running to tell me that you're still out here acting like a bitch talking about someone else's wife … talking about a whore that you've never touched and I'm going to say it now, I'm not the only one I'm not not there is a hollywood average b *** h watch your mouth n *** a before i f ** king son your a ** period. "

Natalie also shared a clip from Joe's podcast during which she talked about 6ix9ine & # 39; s Live and wrote in the caption: "DON'T WORRY ABOUT WHO THE IM LIVES IN WHAT I THINK IS FUN LEAVING LOW IMAGE COMMENTS! He posted that he's watching and said, "I can't compete with anyone who doesn't have this watch." I'm here for the trolling. I love the hip and beef industry. LIKE EVERYONE ELSE! "

Hitting Joe for teasing her, she continued: "BUT WHEN NATALIE DOES SOMETHING YALL GOTTA RUN MY NAME IN THE MUD NAHHHH N *** AU SAID UR B *** HA ** SAID TREAT WITH HIM NOW! F ** KN *** NEVER FOUND ME A UA DAY IN MY LIFE U DON'T KNOW ME AND YOU TALK ABOUT MY NAME! U CLICKED ON THE SAME LIVE AS EVERYONE ELSE IN THE WORLD HAD COME BY A WOMAN UR TAN AF ** KING B * ** H @joebudden H * ES *** A ".

The "Bad Girls Club" alumnus then went on Instagram Live and threatened to send her husband Jacob Payne after Joe. Later, Jacob came up with his own answer to Joe and defended his wife, writing on Instagram Stories: "Whoever knows JOE BUDDEn, tell him I never told him to look at his mouth before he recovers is something you don't want no parts of. "

"B *** h as ** n *** a star talking about women like a woman hiding behind a microphone talking about him doing a podcast [a face with tears of joy emoji]," he added in another post. "It was a pleasure meeting you my nigga."

Joe hasn't directly responded to Natalie and Jacob, but he apparently laughed at the whole situation as he used his Twitter to type, "Lol," along with crying and laughing emojis.