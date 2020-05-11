Jerry Stiller's death reminds fans of his classic scene & # 39; Seinfeld & # 39; about Jay Buhner

Actor and comedian Jerry Stiller died Monday at age 92, and fans remember his countless contributions to film and television.

One of Stiller's most famous roles was playing George Costanza's father, Frank, in "Seinfeld." George, of course, worked as an Assistant to the Yankees' Traveling Secretary, working under team owner George Steinbrenner. And in season 7 episode 12, all these characters came together.

The episode is called "The Caddy,quot; and George ends up having an unapproved vacation and, yadda yadda yadda, is later presumed dead. Mr. Steinbrenner visited the Constance home, where Frank gave the Yankees owner a thought, even after accepting the news that his son had passed away.

That scene is followed by a voice message from Frank saying, "Jerry, this is Frank Costanza. Mr. Steinbrenner is here. George is dead. Call me." Jerry Seinfeld later said that this was one of his favorite lines of the entire series.

Frank: Why the hell did you change Jay Buhner? He had 30 home runs and more than 100 RBIs last year. He has a rocket for one arm. You don't know what the hell are you doing! Steinbrenner: Well Buhner was a good prospect, there's no question about it. But my baseball people loved Ken Phelps' bat. They kept saying & # 39; Ken Phelps, Ken Phelps & # 39 ;.

You don't have to be a baseball fan to recognize comedy in this scene, and that's what makes it so cool. But if you don't know, the Jay Buhner trade is considered one of the worst in Yankees history. The deal was made on July 21, 1988, in just his second season with the Yankees. Buhner only played 32 games for New York.

The commercial details were as follows:

Sailors Get: Jay Buhner, Rich Balabon, and Troy Evers

Yankees get: Ken Phelps

Phelps was a decent player, but he didn't stay with the Yankees for long. He played in 131 games before being traded the following season to Oakland.

Buhner, meanwhile, became a legend in Seattle, where he would end his MLB career in 2001. He was later inducted into the Seattle Mariners Hall of Fame, and the team reportedly played the clip for Seinfeld during his induction ceremony.

In 2015, Buhner and Phelps met during a Mariners game to discuss the trade and, briefly, the scene. Buhner and Phelps joined Stiller to discuss the scene in a Sirius XM radio interview with Jody Mac and Jeff Nelson.

"I loved it because everyone is addicted to & # 39; Seinfeld & # 39;", said Buhner. "So being mentioned in that show made me a household name, rather than being a confident professional athlete."

Stiller said the Steinbrenner jokes were primarily the result of being added by Larry David for fun. Stiller also joked that David had "many more lines he didn't have to put on the show,quot; because there simply would have been too many jokes about the Yankees.