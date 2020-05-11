Jerry Stiller dead at 92: Ben Stiller pays tribute to his father

Jerry stiller has passed away at the age of 92 years.

The death of the actor and comedian was announced by his son, the actor. Ben stiller. Ben shared the heartbreaking news with fans on social media Monday morning.

"It saddens me to say that my father, Jerry Stiller, passed away from natural causes," Ben wrote in a tribute publication in Twitter. "He was a great father and grandfather, and the most dedicated husband to Anne for about 62 years. She will be greatly missed. I love you Dad."

Jerry was known for his roles in Seinfeld and The king of queens. He also starred with his son in Zoolander.

Exactly five years have passed this month since the death of Anne MearaJerry's wife and Ben's mother. The actress passed away in May 2015 at the age of 85. Anne also starred The king of queens, as much as Sex and the city.