Jeanine Mason on CW Network & # 39; Roswell, New Mexico & # 39; – Up News Info Los Angeles

Jeanine Mason has spent her quarantine seeing some of the best actors of the time.

Mason is about Cary Grant and Audrey Hepburn these days and he loves how present and open they are in their old movies. These visualization experiences have helped Mason develop his own style as the CW Network "Roswell, New Mexico,quot; star.

"I am one of those actors who has done a lot of network pilots, Roswell was my seventh pilot," Mason said in an interview with Up News Info Local DJ Sixsmith. “Those pilots were my training ground and my time to get comfortable in front of the camera. I feel very fortunate that Roswell has reached a point where I feel quite comfortable. Even from the first season to the second, I've seen such a change in feeling relaxed. "

"Roswell, New Mexico,quot; is a program about a woman named Liz Ortecho who returns to her home in Roswell to care for her father. When Ortecho begins to reconnect with old high school friends, he discovers that his old high school crush, Max Evans, is an alien. Mason plays Ortecho and this is the first time he has led a series.

"He felt like the right driver, for the right network, at the right time," Mason said. “This show felt brave and timely. It felt good with its science fiction elements and that we could do what we wanted with this show on CW. That was very comforting from the top and this was the first time that I directed a show. I hadn't realized how difficult it is to work on a science fiction show at CW. "

While Mason is grateful to lead a series on CW, she is also excited about the future of her career and Latinx women as show stars.

"I enjoyed being number one. I knew I could handle it and I was ready, but I didn't know if I was going to like it," Mason said. "I really love it. I was just excited to continue on this journey. I want this concert to last as long as they can have us and then I want to direct another show. I want to try Cobie Smulders this and keep rocking. I am grateful to CW because Charmed is one of the only other shows that has Latina leads. The only thing I think I can do to help is do the best job possible. ”

