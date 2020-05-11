Jay-Z Roc Nation demands justice for Ahmaud Arbery in open letter

Jay-Z's Roc Nation has released a letter to state officials demanding justice for Ahmaud Arbery, a 25-year-old black man who was shot in cold blood by two white men in southern Georgia in February.

The letter was addressed to Georgia Governor Brian Kemp, State Attorney General Chris Carr and current Attorney Tom Durden, district attorney for the Atlantic Judicial Circuit.

"As a society, we can no longer pretend that racial inequalities, which exist in all facets of our lives, do not invariably lead down the path of poverty, violence and death," says the letter.

The father and son who murdered Arbery have evaded any repercussions of the law until the shocking video of his murder went viral, sparking national outrage.

"Even to think about breaking this cycle, we need you to protect the process and preserve the fairness of the trial," the letter continues.

You can read the full letter below.