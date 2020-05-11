Jay-Z Roc Nation demands justice for Ahmaud Arbery in open letter

Jay-Z's Roc Nation has released a letter to state officials demanding justice for Ahmaud Arbery, a 25-year-old black man who was shot in cold blood by two white men in southern Georgia in February.

The letter was addressed to Georgia Governor Brian Kemp, State Attorney General Chris Carr and current Attorney Tom Durden, district attorney for the Atlantic Judicial Circuit.

"As a society, we can no longer pretend that racial inequalities, which exist in all facets of our lives, do not invariably lead down the path of poverty, violence and death," says the letter.

