January Jones shows off her fabulous figure in a two-piece Juillet swimsuit

January Jones is very active on Instagram and has been sharing many bikini photos with her million followers. In her most recent photos, January Jones wore a black and white bikini in a photo where she thanked her fans for all the love. Although everyone is distanced socially and remains locked up due to the Coronavirus, January stays at home and spreads love and joy. The mother of one recently celebrated Mother's Day and shared other photos where she was in bed, practicing self-care while wearing her potted leaf-covered pajamas and sparkly face mask. January is the mother of Xander, an eight year old son, who made a sweet card for his beautiful mother on Mother's Day. January showed the card in her Instagram stories.

And while January shared many photos related to Mother's Day, she also had time to show her fabulous figure in multiple bikini photos, proving that summer is just around the corner and January is more than ready to show her curves.

You can see the photo that January shared where she paired a bikini top with sweatpants below.

In another photo shared by January Jones, she wore an Emerson-style Juillet bikini. The 42-year-old blonde beauty looked like she was in her early twenties with blonde hair parted from her face and pulled back at the crown. She wore the bikini and showed off her curves as she covered herself in a black and purple floral print robe. She seemed safe as she posed with one hand resting against her knee and the other to one side as she stared at the camera.

You can see the image of January Jones in the Juillet bikini that went viral below.

January Jones is a Bikini Girl. https://t.co/V2wvEhBU0c pic.twitter.com/KMQZSOmXYG – Bikini model videos (@modelclip) May 8, 2020

Here's January Jones sitting in her face mask and robe while taking a little pampering on Mother's Day. She shared the following title.

"Yes, I'm living my best life this morning. I deserve it! Like all the other moms out there! And MY mother, I love you! Treat yourself today💖"

January shared another photo where she cooled off in the pool while wearing a teal bikini.

What do you think of the latest photos of January Jones?

Charisse Van Horn is a freelance writer from Tampa Bay. He likes to write about celebrities, entertainment, and fashion. Any reproduction of this article outside of Celebrity Insider will encounter legal action on the part of the writer.



