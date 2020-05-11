Janhvi Kapoor shares an adorable photo of her mother Sridevi

Janhvi Kapoor recalled his mother, the late Sridevi by sharing some Throwback images on Mother's Day yesterday. Janhvi has published an adorable photo on their social networks remembering the moments when they did not want her sister, Khushi, to be close to her mother.

In the image shared by Janhvi, Sridevi can be seen hugging and hugging Khushi in his arms while Janhvi is making a pretty face at him. background. Along with the image, Janhvi wrote: "TBH when I didn't I even want to share Mom's huggies with Khush. "

When @janhvikapoor became jealous that Sister Khushi received all the hugs from her mother Sridevi.



Sridevi passed away in 2018. And since then, Janhvi and Khushi have he kept the memory of his mother alive by sharing glimpses of his childhood through numerous recoil images.

