Jamie Dornan dressing up with her daughters took a hilarious turn

Jamie DornanDressing up time with her daughters did not go as planned.
On Sunday 50 shades of gray Star gave fans a look at the hilarious makeover that Dulcie, 6 and He goes, 4, they gave their famous father on Instagram. Wearing a red dress over her jeans and a pair of high heels, Dornan can be seen giving the camera an unimpressed look as she shows off her transformation. To complete the look, she also sported a messy blue wig, which her daughters tangled in pigtails with red ribbons.
"Dressing up with my daughters took a turn," the image captioned. "He meets Jenny (with blue hair). She is sweet."
After sharing his poorly dressed appearance, the famous friends of the Irish actor quickly praised their daughters' work. "I made my Sunday,quot; Sam claflin commented, followed by Helena Christensen, who pointed to the way her ill-fitting dress accentuated her figure: "Big boobs!"
Joining the fun, Armie hammer she wrote: "& # 39; Dress up with my daughters & # 39; = I have heels of my size and I was looking for an excuse to feel like a ferocious bitch,quot;. Dornan replied: "(wife) Millie (Warner) has big feet! "
Dornan's makeover comes a month after the A private war star rejoined Instagram. On April 3, he shared a photo of himself covered in blue paint, writing: "Self-isolation forced me to do it."
When he is not documenting his misadventures of social estrangement, Dornan is busy fathering his three daughters. In March 2019, he and Warner welcomed their third daughter together and couldn't wait to share the exciting news.
"So proud of these three glorious girls, it is an honor to be their mother," he wrote to celebrate Mother's Day in the UK. "Feeling incredibly lucky today #happymothersday."
After announcing that his wife of almost eight years was waiting, Dornan spoke about his growing offspring during his visit to Jimmy Kimmel Live, saying, "Part of me feels like (I need to) cork it after this. But, alternatively, I feel like we're really cool kids. I can, if my wife wants it, do it until we can." do not do it anymore ".
