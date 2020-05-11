Jamie Dornan dressing up with her daughters took a hilarious turn

Jamie DornanDressing up time with her daughters did not go as planned.

On Sunday 50 shades of gray Star gave fans a look at the hilarious makeover that Dulcie, 6 and He goes, 4, they gave their famous father on Instagram. Wearing a red dress over her jeans and a pair of high heels, Dornan can be seen giving the camera an unimpressed look as she shows off her transformation. To complete the look, she also sported a messy blue wig, which her daughters tangled in pigtails with red ribbons.

"Dressing up with my daughters took a turn," the image captioned. "He meets Jenny (with blue hair). She is sweet."

After sharing his poorly dressed appearance, the famous friends of the Irish actor quickly praised their daughters' work. "I made my Sunday,quot; Sam claflin commented, followed by Helena Christensen, who pointed to the way her ill-fitting dress accentuated her figure: "Big boobs!"