‘Jagged Little Pill’ and ‘Moulin Rouge!’ Top External Critics' Honors – Up News Info

Jagged Little Pill, Moulin Rouge!, Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, Grand Horizons, Mary-Louise Parker and Jonathan Groff are among the winners of this year's Outer Critics Circle Awards, a collection of Broadway and Off Broadway winners that make up the organization's first list of multiple honorees.
Since the Tony Awards remain a mere possibility this year, the 70th Annual External Critics Circle Awards took an unusual approach to an unusual theater season, shortened by a pandemic: instead of selecting traditional nominees with one winner from each category The OCC nominated five winners in each of its technical categories and up to six winners in performance categories. Four artists received the annual John Gassner Award this season, commemorating works by new American playwrights.
Recalibrated to celebrate "widespread excellence in New York theater this season," the OCC Awards, chosen by the official New York theater writers organization for national out-of-town newspapers and publications, were announced today by the Past winners Kristin Chenoweth, Bryan Cranston, Patti LuPone, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and Patrick Stewart (watch the live streamed announcements below).
Moulin Rouge! and Small jagged pill received the most honors (eleven and eight awards, respectively), including the outstanding New Broadway Musical. The secret life of bees followed with seven honors, including the new off-Broadway musical. The most recognized play of the season is The sound inside with seven honors, followed by The Heritage and The height of the storm with five each.
The annual John Gassner Award for an American Play (preferably by a new playwright) was presented to four recipients this season, each of whom will receive a monetary award: Catya McMullen, for Georgia Mertching is dead; Will Arbery, for Heroes of the fourth turn; Alexis Scheer, for Our dear dead drug lord; and Eboni Booth, for Paris.
The OCC is making a donation to the Actors Fund in support of its emergency relief efforts.
The winners of the 2019-2020 External Critics Circle Award are:
NEW EXCEPTIONAL BROADWAY GAME
Great horizons
Written by Bess Wohl
The height of the storm
Florian Zeller
Translated by Christopher Hampton
The Heritage
Written by Matthew Lopez
Nice view
Tracy Letts
The sound inside
Written by Adam Rapp
EXCELLENT NEW BROADWAY MUSIC
Small jagged pill
Music by Alanis Morissette and Glen Ballard
Alanis Morissette lyrics
Devil Cody Book
Moulin Rouge!
John Logan's book
Based on the 2001 film Twentieth Century Fox written by Baz Luhrmann and Craig Pearce
Tina: Tina Turner's musical
Katori Hall Book
With Frank Ketelaar and Kees Prins
EXCELLENT NEW OFF-BROADWAY GAME
Cambodian rock band
Written by Lauren Yee
Senior Clementes
Written by Samuel D. Hunter
Bitches halfway go straight to heaven
Written by Stephen Adly Guirgis
Make believe
Written by Bess Wohl
Singed
Written by Theresa Rebeck
NEW EXCEPTIONAL MUSICAL OUT OF TRAY
Dear Grenadine
Book, music and lyrics by Daniel Zaitchik
Octet
Book, music and lyrics by Dave Malloy
The secret life of bees
Lynn Nottage book
Duncan Sheik Music
Susan Birkenhead Lyrics
Based on Sue Monk Kidd's novel
Soft power
Book and lyrics by David Henry Hwang
Additional music and lyrics by Jeanine Tesori
A strange loop
Book, music and lyrics by Michael R. Jackson
EXCEPTIONAL REVIVENCE OF A GAME
(Broadway or off Broadway)
Treason
Written by Harold Pinter
Fires in the mirror
Anna Deavere Smith
For girls of color who have considered suicide / When the rainbow is enough
Written by Ntozake Shange
Frankie and Johnny at the Clair de Lune
Written by Terrence McNally
The work of a soldier
Written by Charles Fuller
EXCEPTIONAL REVIVENCE OF A MUSICAL
(Broadway or off Broadway)
Little shop of horrors
Book and lyrics by Howard Ashman
Music by Alan Menken
The unsinkable Molly Brown
Music and lyrics by Meredith Willson
Dick Scanlan book and new lyrics
Based on the original Richard Morris book
Music adapted by Michael Rafter
West side story
Leonard Bernstein Music
Stephen Sondheim lyrics
Arthur Laurents book
Based on a Jerome Robbins conception
JOHN GASSNER AWARD
(Presented for an American play, preferably by a new playwright)
Georgia Mertching is dead by Catya McMullen
Heroes of the fourth turn by Will Arbery
Our dear dead drug lord by Alexis Scheer
Paris by Eboni Booth
EXCEPTIONAL BOOK OF A MUSICAL
(Broadway or off Broadway)
Devil Cody, Small jagged pill
David Henry Hwang, Soft power
Michael R. Jackson, A strange loop
Lynn Nottage, The secret life of bees
Mark Saltzman, Romeo and Bernadette
NEW EXCEPTIONAL SCORE
(Broadway or off Broadway)
Susan Birkenhead and Duncan Sheik, The secret life of bees
Ross Golan, The wrong man
Michael R. Jackson, A strange loop
Dave Malloy, Octet
Jeanine Tesori and David Henry Hwang, Soft power
FEATURED DIRECTOR OF A GAME
David Cromer The sound inside
Stephen Daldry The Heritage
Kenny Leon, The work of a soldier
Jamie Lloyd, Treason
John Ortiz Bitches halfway go straight to heaven
FEATURED DIRECTOR OF A MUSICAL
Stephen Brackett, A strange loop
Michael Mayer Little shop of horrors
Diane Paulus Small jagged pill
Alex Timbers, Moulin Rouge!
Ivo van Hove, West side story
EXCEPTIONAL CHOREOGRAPHER
Sidi Larbi Cherakoui, Small jagged pill
Raja Feather Kelly, A strange loop
Sonya Tayeh Moulin Rouge!
Anthony Van Laast, Tina: Tina Turner's musical
Travis Wall, The wrong man
EXCEPTIONAL ORCHESTRATIONS
Tom Kitt Small jagged pill
Alex Lacamoire, The wrong man
Justin Levine, with Matt Stine, Katie Kresek and Charlie Rosen, Moulin Rouge!
Christopher Nightingale, A Christmas Carol
Duncan Sheik and John Clancy, The secret life of bees
Outstanding actor in a play
Ian Barford, Nice view
Edmund Donovan, Senior Clementes
Raul Esparza Singed
Tom Hiddleston, Treason
Will Hochman, The sound inside
Jonathan Pryce, The height of the storm
ACTRESS FEATURED IN A GAME
Eileen Atkins, The height of the storm
Judith Ivey, Senior Clementes
Joaquina Kalukango, Slave play
April Matthis Toni stone
Mary-Louise Parker, The sound inside
Portia Stew
Featured Actor Featured in a Play
David Alan Grier, The work of a soldier
John Benjamin Hickey, The Heritage
Paul Hilton, The Heritage
Samuel H. Levine, The Heritage
John-Andrew Morrison, Blues for an Alabama Heaven
Chris Perfetti, Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow
OUTSTANDING ACTRESS IN A GAME
Liza Colón-Zayas, Bitches halfway go straight to heaven
Montego Glover, All Natalie goalkeepers
Marsha Mason, Little gem
Krysta Rodriguez, Singed
Lois smith The Heritage
Jennifer Van Dyck, Lily Dare's confession
EXCELLENT PERFORMANCE ONLY
David Cale, We are only alive for a short period of time
Laura Linney My name is lucy barton
Aedin Moloney, Yes! Molly Bloom Reflections
Deirdre O’Connell, Dana H.
Michael Benjamin Washington, Fires in the mirror
ACTOR FEATURED IN A MUSICAL
Jonathan Groff, Little shop of horrors
Joshua Henry, The wrong man
Adam Kantor Dear Grenadine
Larry Owens A strange loop
Isaac Powell, West side story
Aaron Tveit, Moulin Rouge!
ACTRESS FEATURED IN A MUSICAL
Beth Malone The unsinkable Molly Brown
Janelle McDermoth, We are going to die
Karen Olivo Moulin Rouge!
Shereen Pimentel West side story
Elizabeth Stanley, Small jagged pill
Adrienne Warren, Tina: Tina Turner's musical
FEATURED ACTOR FEATURED IN A MUSICAL
Christian borle Little shop of horrors
Danny Burstein, Moulin Rouge!
Gus Halper Sing street
Jay Armstrong Johnson, Scotland, PA
Francis Jue, Soft power
Daniel J. Watts, Tina: Tina Turner's musical
FEATURED ACTRESS FEATURED IN A MUSICAL
Eisa Davis The secret life of bees
Kathryn Gallagher, Small jagged pill
LaChanze The secret life of bees
Judy McLane Romeo and Bernadette
Lauren Patten, Small jagged pill
Saycon Sengbloh, The secret life of bees
EXCEPTIONAL SCENIC DESIGN
(Game or musical)
Rob howell A Christmas Carol
Tim Mackabee, Singed
Derek McLane, Moulin Rouge!
Clint Ramos Great horizons
Anthony Ward, The height of the storm
EXCEPTIONAL COSTUME DESIGN
(Game or musical)
Vanessa Leuck Emojiland
Jeff Mahshie, Bob and Carol and Ted and Alice
Mark Thompson, Tina: Tina Turner's musical
Rachel Townsend and Jessica Jahn, Lily Dare's confession
Catherine Zuber, Moulin Rouge!
EXCEPTIONAL LIGHTING DESIGN
(Game or musical)
Isabella Byrd, Heroes of the fourth turn
Heather Gilbert The sound inside
Justin Townsend Moulin Rouge!
Hugh vanstone A Christmas Carol
Hugh vanstone The height of the storm
FEATURED PROJECTION DESIGN
(Game or musical)
Luke Halls, West side story
Brad Peterson, Broadway Bounty Hunter
Lisa Renkel and Possible Productions, Emojiland
Aaron Rhyne The sound inside
Hannah Wasileski, Fires in the mirror
EXCEPTIONAL SOUND DESIGN
(Game or musical)
Simon Baker, A Christmas Carol
Mikhail Fiksel, Dana H.
Peter Hylenski, Moulin Rouge!
Lee Kinney and Sanae Yamada, Is this a room?
Daniel Kluger The sound inside
