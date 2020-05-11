‘Jagged Little Pill’ and ‘Moulin Rouge!’ Top External Critics' Honors – Up News Info

Jagged Little Pill, Moulin Rouge!, Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, Grand Horizons, Mary-Louise Parker and Jonathan Groff are among the winners of this year's Outer Critics Circle Awards, a collection of Broadway and Off Broadway winners that make up the organization's first list of multiple honorees.

Since the Tony Awards remain a mere possibility this year, the 70th Annual External Critics Circle Awards took an unusual approach to an unusual theater season, shortened by a pandemic: instead of selecting traditional nominees with one winner from each category The OCC nominated five winners in each of its technical categories and up to six winners in performance categories. Four artists received the annual John Gassner Award this season, commemorating works by new American playwrights.

Recalibrated to celebrate "widespread excellence in New York theater this season," the OCC Awards, chosen by the official New York theater writers organization for national out-of-town newspapers and publications, were announced today by the Past winners Kristin Chenoweth, Bryan Cranston, Patti LuPone, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and Patrick Stewart (watch the live streamed announcements below).

Lauren Patten, "Jagged Little Pill"

Matthew Murphy



Moulin Rouge! and Small jagged pill received the most honors (eleven and eight awards, respectively), including the outstanding New Broadway Musical. The secret life of bees followed with seven honors, including the new off-Broadway musical. The most recognized play of the season is The sound inside with seven honors, followed by The Heritage and The height of the storm with five each.

The annual John Gassner Award for an American Play (preferably by a new playwright) was presented to four recipients this season, each of whom will receive a monetary award: Catya McMullen, for Georgia Mertching is dead; Will Arbery, for Heroes of the fourth turn; Alexis Scheer, for Our dear dead drug lord; and Eboni Booth, for Paris.

The OCC is making a donation to the Actors Fund in support of its emergency relief efforts.

The winners of the 2019-2020 External Critics Circle Award are:

NEW EXCEPTIONAL BROADWAY GAME

Great horizons

Written by Bess Wohl

The height of the storm

Florian Zeller

Translated by Christopher Hampton

The Heritage

Written by Matthew Lopez

Nice view

Tracy Letts

The sound inside

Written by Adam Rapp

EXCELLENT NEW BROADWAY MUSIC

Small jagged pill

Music by Alanis Morissette and Glen Ballard

Alanis Morissette lyrics

Devil Cody Book

Moulin Rouge!

John Logan's book

Based on the 2001 film Twentieth Century Fox written by Baz Luhrmann and Craig Pearce

Tina: Tina Turner's musical

Katori Hall Book

With Frank Ketelaar and Kees Prins

EXCELLENT NEW OFF-BROADWAY GAME

Cambodian rock band

Written by Lauren Yee

Senior Clementes

Written by Samuel D. Hunter

Bitches halfway go straight to heaven

Written by Stephen Adly Guirgis

Make believe

Written by Bess Wohl

Singed

Written by Theresa Rebeck

NEW EXCEPTIONAL MUSICAL OUT OF TRAY

Dear Grenadine

Book, music and lyrics by Daniel Zaitchik

Octet

Book, music and lyrics by Dave Malloy

The secret life of bees

Lynn Nottage book

Duncan Sheik Music

Susan Birkenhead Lyrics

Based on Sue Monk Kidd's novel

Soft power

Book and lyrics by David Henry Hwang

Additional music and lyrics by Jeanine Tesori

A strange loop

Book, music and lyrics by Michael R. Jackson

Charlie Cox, Zawe Ashton, Tom Hiddleston, "Betrayal"

Marc Brenner



EXCEPTIONAL REVIVENCE OF A GAME

(Broadway or off Broadway)

Treason

Written by Harold Pinter

Fires in the mirror

Anna Deavere Smith

For girls of color who have considered suicide / When the rainbow is enough

Written by Ntozake Shange

Frankie and Johnny at the Clair de Lune

Written by Terrence McNally

The work of a soldier

Written by Charles Fuller

EXCEPTIONAL REVIVENCE OF A MUSICAL

(Broadway or off Broadway)

Little shop of horrors

Book and lyrics by Howard Ashman

Music by Alan Menken

The unsinkable Molly Brown

Music and lyrics by Meredith Willson

Dick Scanlan book and new lyrics

Based on the original Richard Morris book

Music adapted by Michael Rafter

West side story

Leonard Bernstein Music

Stephen Sondheim lyrics

Arthur Laurents book

Based on a Jerome Robbins conception

JOHN GASSNER AWARD

(Presented for an American play, preferably by a new playwright)

Georgia Mertching is dead by Catya McMullen

Heroes of the fourth turn by Will Arbery

Our dear dead drug lord by Alexis Scheer

Paris by Eboni Booth

EXCEPTIONAL BOOK OF A MUSICAL

(Broadway or off Broadway)

Devil Cody, Small jagged pill

David Henry Hwang, Soft power

Michael R. Jackson, A strange loop

Lynn Nottage, The secret life of bees

Mark Saltzman, Romeo and Bernadette

NEW EXCEPTIONAL SCORE

(Broadway or off Broadway)

Susan Birkenhead and Duncan Sheik, The secret life of bees

Ross Golan, The wrong man

Michael R. Jackson, A strange loop

Dave Malloy, Octet

Jeanine Tesori and David Henry Hwang, Soft power

FEATURED DIRECTOR OF A GAME

David Cromer The sound inside

Stephen Daldry The Heritage

Kenny Leon, The work of a soldier

Jamie Lloyd, Treason

John Ortiz Bitches halfway go straight to heaven

FEATURED DIRECTOR OF A MUSICAL

Stephen Brackett, A strange loop

Michael Mayer Little shop of horrors

Diane Paulus Small jagged pill

Alex Timbers, Moulin Rouge!

Ivo van Hove, West side story

EXCEPTIONAL CHOREOGRAPHER

Sidi Larbi Cherakoui, Small jagged pill

Raja Feather Kelly, A strange loop

Sonya Tayeh Moulin Rouge!

Anthony Van Laast, Tina: Tina Turner's musical

Travis Wall, The wrong man

EXCEPTIONAL ORCHESTRATIONS

Tom Kitt Small jagged pill

Alex Lacamoire, The wrong man

Justin Levine, with Matt Stine, Katie Kresek and Charlie Rosen, Moulin Rouge!

Christopher Nightingale, A Christmas Carol

Duncan Sheik and John Clancy, The secret life of bees

Outstanding actor in a play

Ian Barford, Nice view

Edmund Donovan, Senior Clementes

Raul Esparza Singed

Tom Hiddleston, Treason

Will Hochman, The sound inside

Jonathan Pryce, The height of the storm

ACTRESS FEATURED IN A GAME

Eileen Atkins, The height of the storm

Judith Ivey, Senior Clementes

Joaquina Kalukango, Slave play

April Matthis Toni stone

Mary-Louise Parker, The sound inside

Portia Stew

David Alan Grier, Blair Underwood, Billy Eugene Jones, "A Soldier’s Play"

Joan Marcus



Featured Actor Featured in a Play

David Alan Grier, The work of a soldier

John Benjamin Hickey, The Heritage

Paul Hilton, The Heritage

Samuel H. Levine, The Heritage

John-Andrew Morrison, Blues for an Alabama Heaven

Chris Perfetti, Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow

OUTSTANDING ACTRESS IN A GAME

Liza Colón-Zayas, Bitches halfway go straight to heaven

Montego Glover, All Natalie goalkeepers

Marsha Mason, Little gem

Krysta Rodriguez, Singed

Lois smith The Heritage

Jennifer Van Dyck, Lily Dare's confession

EXCELLENT PERFORMANCE ONLY

David Cale, We are only alive for a short period of time

Laura Linney My name is lucy barton

Aedin Moloney, Yes! Molly Bloom Reflections

Deirdre O’Connell, Dana H.

Michael Benjamin Washington, Fires in the mirror

Jonathan Groff, "Little Shop of Horrors"

Emilio Madrid-Kuser



ACTOR FEATURED IN A MUSICAL

Jonathan Groff, Little shop of horrors

Joshua Henry, The wrong man

Adam Kantor Dear Grenadine

Larry Owens A strange loop

Isaac Powell, West side story

Aaron Tveit, Moulin Rouge!

ACTRESS FEATURED IN A MUSICAL

Beth Malone The unsinkable Molly Brown

Janelle McDermoth, We are going to die

Karen Olivo Moulin Rouge!

Shereen Pimentel West side story

Elizabeth Stanley, Small jagged pill

Adrienne Warren, Tina: Tina Turner's musical

FEATURED ACTOR FEATURED IN A MUSICAL

Christian borle Little shop of horrors

Danny Burstein, Moulin Rouge!

Gus Halper Sing street

Jay Armstrong Johnson, Scotland, PA

Francis Jue, Soft power

Daniel J. Watts, Tina: Tina Turner's musical

FEATURED ACTRESS FEATURED IN A MUSICAL

Eisa Davis The secret life of bees

Kathryn Gallagher, Small jagged pill

LaChanze The secret life of bees

Judy McLane Romeo and Bernadette

Lauren Patten, Small jagged pill

Saycon Sengbloh, The secret life of bees

EXCEPTIONAL SCENIC DESIGN

(Game or musical)

Rob howell A Christmas Carol

Tim Mackabee, Singed

Derek McLane, Moulin Rouge!

Clint Ramos Great horizons

Anthony Ward, The height of the storm

EXCEPTIONAL COSTUME DESIGN

(Game or musical)

Vanessa Leuck Emojiland

Jeff Mahshie, Bob and Carol and Ted and Alice

Mark Thompson, Tina: Tina Turner's musical

Rachel Townsend and Jessica Jahn, Lily Dare's confession

Catherine Zuber, Moulin Rouge!

EXCEPTIONAL LIGHTING DESIGN

(Game or musical)

Isabella Byrd, Heroes of the fourth turn

Heather Gilbert The sound inside

Justin Townsend Moulin Rouge!

Hugh vanstone A Christmas Carol

Hugh vanstone The height of the storm

FEATURED PROJECTION DESIGN

(Game or musical)

Luke Halls, West side story

Brad Peterson, Broadway Bounty Hunter

Lisa Renkel and Possible Productions, Emojiland

Aaron Rhyne The sound inside

Hannah Wasileski, Fires in the mirror

EXCEPTIONAL SOUND DESIGN

(Game or musical)

Simon Baker, A Christmas Carol

Mikhail Fiksel, Dana H.

Peter Hylenski, Moulin Rouge!

Lee Kinney and Sanae Yamada, Is this a room?

Daniel Kluger The sound inside

